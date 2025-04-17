SEVERANCE Star Jen Tullock To Bring Solo Show NOTHING CAN TAKE YOU FROM THE HAND OF GOD to Playwrights Horizons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Severance star Jen Tullock is heading Off-Broadway this fall with Nothing Can Take You from the Hand of God, a solo show she co-wrote with Frank Winters, according to a new report from MSN.

Set to run at Playwrights Horizons in October 2025, the play centers on a queer memoirist returning to her ultra-religious hometown.

Tullock will play every role, including a caped Polish child, a tough literary agent, a young preacher, and the memoirist’s mother. Blending live action with recorded video, the show is directed by Jared Mezzocchi.

Tullock, known for her role as Devon on Apple TV+’s Severance, also starred in HBO’s Perry Mason and co-wrote Before You Know It, which premiered at Sundance. She’s previously performed solo work in both Chicago and New York.

“This piece is the most honest exploration I’ve done of spiritual trauma,” Tullock shared. “It absolves no one—myself included—and uses media not just as a tool, but as a character in the story.”

The production is part of Playwrights Horizons’ fall 2025 season, which focuses on themes of distorted truth and collective delusion. Also on the lineup is Practice by Nazareth Hassan, a psycho-comedy about independent thinkers falling under the sway of a charismatic leader. More productions will be announced for Winter/Spring 2026.