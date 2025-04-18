Video: Andrew Durand & Julia Knitel Are Alive and Well to Talk DEAD OUTLAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Who'da thunk a musical about a dead guy would take the New York theatre scene by storm? That's exactly what happened last spring when Dead Outlaw, a wonderfully absurd new show by David Yazbek, Erik Della Pena, and Itamar Moses, premiered off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Months after its limited run ended, it was announced that the award-winning musical would move to Broadway. Leading players Andrew Durand and Julia Knitel have been along for the ride. What's is all about? Buckle up...

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

"The music is so unique," Knitel told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "They way that Erik Della Pena and David Yazbek used different styles to tell the story as we moved from the 1800s in Maine to the 1970s in California and all the stops along the way... theres so many different instruments and energies that you get to experience. It's quite the aural experience."

"The creative team really believes in the story that they are trying to tell," added Durand. "There is nothing that feels like, 'Oh, we have to throw a bunch of stuff on top so that it's entertaining and we can sell it.' Really, we're stripping away constantly to try to expose the truest form of the story and telling it in the best, most delicate way."

Watch in this video as the duo chats more about why Dead Outlaw is the show that's not to be missed this season.