Photos: A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS At Birmingham Rep

AÂ ThousandÂ SplendidÂ SunsÂ comesÂ to Birmingham RepÂ fromÂ FriÂ 11Â AprÂ â€“Â SatÂ 3Â MayÂ 2025, basedÂ onÂ theÂ novelÂ byÂ KhaledÂ Hosseini, adaptedÂ byÂ UrsulaÂ RaniÂ Sarma, and directedÂ byÂ RoxanaÂ Silbert. See photos from the production.

In 1992 in an Afghanistan ravaged by war, an orphaned Laila is left alone in an increasingly threatening world. Her older neighbour Rasheed is quick to open his home and takes Laila as his second wife.

Rasheedâ€™s first wife Mariam has no choice but to accept her younger, and now pregnant, rival. As the Taliban take over, life for all of them becomes a desperate struggle against starvation, brutality and fear, and the two women find themselves unlikely allies.

Former Rep and Hampstead Theatre Artistic DirectorÂ Roxana SilbertÂ returns to Birmingham to direct this unflinching, life affirming drama, in which love grows and sustains the human spirit even during the hardest of times.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

