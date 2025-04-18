Videos You Missed This Week: DEAD OUTLAW, SMASH and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is very much underway. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending April 18, 2025 with videos from Dead Outlaw, Smash, and more!

I had the chance to chat with two of the stars and hear how they have been handling their “close up!” David Thaxton and Grace Hodgett Young are here! Grace and David both came with this show from the West End and have been living it up on Broadway and meeting this community. Watch in this video. (more...)

Who'da thunk a musical about a dead guy would take the New York theatre scene by storm? That's exactly what happened last spring when Dead Outlaw premiered off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Months after its limited run ended, it was announced that the award-winning musical would move to Broadway. Leading players Andrew Durand and Julia Knitel have been along for the ride.Watch in this video as the duo chats more about why Dead Outlaw is the show that's not to be missed this season. (more...)

It's been just weeks since Tommy Dorfman concluded her Broadway debut run in Romeo + Juliet, and in no time at all, she's back onstage, off-Broadway this time. Dorman is playing 'Chava' in Emil Weinstein's Becoming Eve. Watch in this video as Tommy chats more about her new role and why she can't get enough of live theater. (more...)

The Laurie Beechman Theatre celebrated its reopening last night, April 14, at the Renaissance Gala. Check out video clips from the evening and learn more here! (more...)

In an exclusive interview, Lena Hall talked about starring in the new series Your Friends and Neighbors, recording live vocals and guitar, her new album, working with Ramin Karimloo, and more. Watch it now! (more...)

London Theatre Company has released an all new trailer for Richard II, starring Jonathan Bailey and directed by Nicholas Hytner. Check out the video and learn more about the show here! (more...)

The Great Gatsby has revealed first look video of the new stars of the Broadway production! Check out Ryan McCartan, Sarah Hyland, Terrence Mann, Samantha Pauly, and Charlie Pollock, Michael Maliakel, Linedy Genao, and Austin Colby in action. (more...)

Supermodel, author, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham will soon make her Broadway debut as “Roxie Hart” in Chicago. Watch in this video as she chats more about why she decided to take on the role, who Chicago is a show that means so much to her, and so much more! (more...)

When this Broadway season concludes, Bob Martin will have contributed to three musicals, including Boop! The Musical, Smash, and the revival of Elf. Watch in this video as he chats more about all three of his Broadway projects, what's coming up next, and so much more! (more...)

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of one of the most touching moments of the night. Watch in this video as Aaron Tveit sings a tribute to his friend, and frequent Miscast collaborator, the late Gavin Creel. (more...)

Michael Arden has a lot to be happy about this year. The Tony-winning director is the mastermind behind one of the most acclaimed new shows of the season, Maybe Happy Ending. Watch in this video as Arden chats more about his new projects, why he loves directing, and so much more. (more...)

Supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham took her first Broadway bow this evening as she makes her debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago! watch the video! (more...)

The Booth Theatre was the place to be on Monday night, where Kimberly Belflower's new play, John Proctor is the Villain, officially opened on Broadway. The cast is led by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who returns to Broadway almost 13 years after making her debut in Annie. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night. (more...)

Watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at at ART/New York to break down Christopher Gattelli's choreography for Broadway's Death Becomes Her with the help of dance captains Amy Quanbeck and Lakota Knuckle. Can you keep up? (more...)

Boop! is now open and playing over Broadhurst Theatre. We have Australian musical theatre and Broadway star Ainsley Melham here to talk all about it! Ainsley was Aladdin in Australia. Then he moved over to New York and took over as Aladdin on Broadway. He also has been in Wicked, Pippin, & Cinderella all over in Australia. Watch in this video. (more...)

Previews are now underway for real Women Have Curves, which opens April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theater. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles. (more...)

There's no place like Skid Row for Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim. Watch in this video as the Little Shop of Horrors pair chats more about Seymour and Audrey, why these characters mean so much to them, and so much more! (more...)

Smash just celebrated opening night on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was there to chat with the full company. Watch in this video as the company chats more about finally bringing this beloved show to a Broadway stage. (more...)