Exclusive: Aaron Tveit Sings 'I Know Him So Well' at MISCAST25- a Tribute to Gavin Creel

Just last week, MCC Theater presented Miscast- one of the most anticipated theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Miscast25 featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Helen J Shen ("The Impossible Dream"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Jordan Tyson ("Strangers Like Me"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of one of the most touching moments of the night. Watch as Aaron Tveit sings a tribute to his friend and frequent Miscast collaborator, the late Gavin Creel. Tveit and Creel previously performed "Take Me or Leave Me" and "In His Eyes" at Miscast. Today, April 18, would have been Creel's 49th birthday.

The rest of the performance will be available to stream online on Monday, April 21 during the free worldwide digital broadcast. Learn more here.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson