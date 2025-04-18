Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 18, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Now Playing on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released from the Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning play STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. The production is now in performances at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Check out photos here!

Video: Sarah Hyland and Ryan McCartan and More Join THE GREAT GATSBY On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

The Great Gatsby has revealed first look video of the new stars of the Broadway production! Check out Ryan McCartan, Sarah Hyland, Terrence Mann, Samantha Pauly, and Charlie Pollock, Michael Maliakel, Linedy Genao, and Austin Colby in action. The production is running now at the Broadway Theatre.

Debut of the Month: Gabrielle Nevaeh Enters the Upside Down in STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Gabrielle Nevaeh is making her Broadway debut as Patty Newby in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre. Nevaeh is beest known for starring in Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay, and the 2019 reboot of All That, as well as lending her voice to Nickelodeon’s Monster High and DreamWorks’ Curses!.

Tom Francis, Jennifer Holliday and More Join BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The cast has been revealed for Broadway Dream Roles, which will make its premiere at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.

Mandy Patinkin's SEASONED Series Sets World Premiere at Tribeca

by Josh Sharpe

Mandy Patinkin's Seasoned will finally see the light of day. The series, which stars the Tony winner along with his wife, Kathryn Grody, has set its world premiere as part of Tribeca's Festival 2025 lineup.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to be Recorded for The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Maybe Happy Ending starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen will be recorded for The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!

DRAG: THE MUSICAL Sets Live Cast Album Featuring Liza Minnelli

by Josh Sharpe

In celebration of DRAG: The Musical's dynamite off-Broadway run at New World Stages, the team behind the show will release 'DRAG: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording)' on April 25th.

National Theatre Cancels First Two Previews of HERE WE ARE

by Stephi Wild

The National Theatre in London has cancelled the first two preview performances of Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are. The theatre's website notes the cancellation but no reason is cited.

Video: Watch Eva Noblezada as 'Sally Bowles' in New CABARET Footage

by Michael Major

Watch new footage of Eva Noblezada in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway. The new video features the production's new 'Sally Bowles' performing 'Mein Herr,' while she discusses taking on the iconic character.

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Location of PHANTOM New York Return

by Stephi Wild

A new video of Andrew Lloyd Webber has been released, teasing the New York return of The Phantom of the Opera. Check out the video here and find out what we know!

Video: Watch Lencia Kebede Sing 'The Wizard & I' in WICKED

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Wicked's new Elphaba, Lencia Kebede, performing 'The Wizard and I' on Broadway. She stars in the show with Allie Trimm (Glinda), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose) and Daniel Quadrino (Boq).

