Video: SUNSET BOULEVARD Star Tom Francis Spotlighted on CBS MORNINGS

With Tony nominations imminent, CBS Mornings is bringing back "Road to the Tonys," their recurring series that highlights some of Broadway's biggest artists each season. On Friday, the morning show spotlighted Tom Francis, the performer currently starring in Sunset Boulevard opposite Nicole Scherzinger.

The segment went behind the scenes with Francis on the route he takes every performance in the streets of New York while also singing the title number. For traditional audience members who are reluctant to attend a show featuring modern and stylized technology, the actor encouraged prospective attendees to visit anyway. "Come and see a show where your imagination can take you to places that you never knew that you could go to," said Francis.

Though he won an Olivier Award for his performance as Joe Gillis in the West End production, the actor shared that he didn't always intend to go into show business, having envisioned himself going into farming. "I think when I did my first professional job, [I realized] I could do this." Watch the full segment now!

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023 and immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide. The show went on to win a record eight Olivier Awards, including Best Revival, Best Director for Lloyd, Best Actress for Scherzinger, and Best Actor for Francis. The Broadway production is running through July 13 at the St. James Theatre.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.