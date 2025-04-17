Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, Now Playing on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from the Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The production is now in performances and officially opens on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. Check out photos below!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow features Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux (“Stranger Things” Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist), Kelsey Anne Brown (Broadway Debut), Malcolm Callender (Broadway Debut), Ta’Rea Campbell (The Hills of California) as Patty’s Mom, Juan Carlos (Broadway Debut) as Bob Newby, Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!), Robert T. Cunningham (Broadway Debut) as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone (Broadway Debut) as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino (Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”), Victor de Paula Rocha (Broadway Debut), Ian Dolley (The Holdovers) as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin (Broadway Debut) as Karen Childress, Nya Garner (Broadway Debut), Logan Gould (Netflix’s “The Corps”) as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant (Broadway Debut) as Claudia Yount, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd (Broadway Debut), Alison Jaye (“Shameless”) as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Victor Creel, Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper, Poppy Lovell (Broadway Debut) as Alice Creel, Jamie Martin Mann (Broadway Debut) as Ted Wheeler, Louis McCartney as Henry Creel (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End), Patrick Scott McDermott (Flying Over Sunset), Sean Mikesh (Broadway Debut), Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”) as Patty Newby, Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr. Stephen Wattrus (Take Me Out), Maya West (Broadway Debut) and Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite) as Alan Munson, Graham Winton (The Ferryman) and Azaela Wolfe (Broadway Debut) as Alice Creel.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?