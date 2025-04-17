FANCY DANCER World Premiere by Larissa FastHorse and More Set for Seattle Rep '25-26 Season

The season will also feature a 10th anniversary production of Come From Away and more.
Seattle Rep has unveiled its 2025/26 season, featuring the world premiere of Larissa FastHorse's Fancy Dancer, Come From Away, The Play That Goes Wrong and more.
Starting in late August, audiences can experience the first-ever professional Seattle
production of the award-winning international comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.
Next is the world premiere of Fancy Dancer, an autobiographical coming-of-age play
for multigenerational audiences by renowned writer Larissa FastHorse (Broadway: The
Thanksgiving Play) and directed by Chay Yew (ACT/The 5th Avenue Theatre:
Cambodian Rock Band; Seattle Rep: Roz and Ray), produced in partnership with
Seattle Children’s Theatre. See the full season here!
By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields & Jonathan Sayer
Directed by Dámaso Rodríguez
Produced in partnership with Portland Center Stage
Bagley Wright Theater
August 28 – September 28, 2025
It’s opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, and despite the troupe’s best efforts, mishaps are causing mayhem on stage. From wayward props to malfunctioning scenery to unexpected understudies, the show must go on—but will the theater still be standing at the end of the performance? Fueled by energetic physical comedy, this award-winning London and Broadway sensation will have the whole family rolling in the aisles. Catch its first-ever professional Seattle production, brought to life with Seattle Rep’s signature craftsmanship, technical brilliance, and behind-the-scenes magic.
By Larissa FastHorse
Directed by Chay Yew
Produced in partnership with Seattle Children’s Theatre
Leo K. Theater
September 18 – November 2, 2025
WORLD PREMIERE
Growing up half Lakota and half white, Lara lives as an outsider until she discovers the story of Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief and is compelled to become a dancer. But with a body that doesn’t quite conform, can she make her dream come true? A world premiere suitable for multigenerational audiences, this autobiographical coming-of-age play by renowned writer Larissa FastHorse (Broadway: The Thanksgiving Play) celebrates the power of perseverance and finding your community.
Book, Music & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Directed by Brandon Ivie
Bagley Wright Theater
November 28 – December 28, 2025
Join us for a familiar favorite as you’ve never seen it before—right here at the place where it all started! When a tragic attack shuts down the skies on September 11, 2001,
a small Newfoundland town finds itself hosting thousands of stranded air travelers from around the globe. In a moment filled with fear and uncertainty, joy and resilience prevail as the tiny community pulls together and strangers become friends. Celebrating ten years since Seattle Rep premiered this heartwarming Broadway and international hit, a jubilant new staging by hometown director Brandon Ivie (Lizard Boy) will welcome you back to Gander and make you feel like you never left.
By Lloyd Suh
Directed by Sunam Ellis
Leo K. Theater
January 2 – February 1, 2026
Alone on Thanksgiving in 1973 while their husbands work long hours, young immigrants
Luna and Jane meet as strangers over the frozen turkeys at the grocery store and
decide to celebrate this unfamiliar holiday together. As they bond over their new lives in
America and their longing for faraway family in Korea and the Philippines, they discover
a kinship that overcomes any language barrier. In its Seattle debut, Lloyd Suh’s
intimate, charming, and heartfelt new play explores what it means to find connection
and friendship across cultures.
By Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich
Conceived and Directed by Moisés Kaufman
Bagley Wright Theater
January 21 – February 15, 2026
In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era
photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust
Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unravel the
shocking truth behind the images, the album soon makes
headlines and ignites a debate that reverberates far beyond the museum walls. Based
on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical
photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own
humanity.
Here There Are Blueberries was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist, five-time Lucille Lortel Award nominee, and two-time Helen Hayes Award winner.
By Amy Herzog
Directed by Allison Narver
Leo K. Theater
March 19 – April 19, 2026
Mary Jane is a cheerful caregiver and unflagging advocate for her toddler, Alex, who lives with cerebral palsy and chronic illness—but the American healthcare system can wear anybody down, especially a single parent. While navigating her son’s health challenges, Mary Jane meets and builds community with women from all walks of life, experiencing joy and connection amidst the distress and heartbreak. Poignantly humorous and deeply
cathartic, this semi-autobiographical drama by Tony-nominated playwright Amy Herzog
is a love letter to caregivers and support systems of all kinds.
By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee
Bagley Wright Theater
April 9 – May 10, 2026
SEATTLE PREMIERE
When the Lafayettes descend upon their late father’s crumbling plantation home for an estate sale, they unearth an appalling secret that pits them against one another. Through a cascading series of revelations, biting humor boils over into bruising conflict, and no one will escape this family gathering unscathed. Smart, incendiary, and never before produced in Seattle, this 2024 Tony Award winner by Branden Jacob-Jenkins (Everybody, An Octoroon) depicts a Southern family wrestling with a destructive inheritance as they consider the legacy they want to leave for the next generation.
Videos