FANCY DANCER World Premiere by Larissa FastHorse and More Set for Seattle Rep '25-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Rep has unveiled its 2025/26 season, featuring the world premiere of Larissa FastHorse's Fancy Dancer, Come From Away, The Play That Goes Wrong and more.

Starting in late August, audiences can experience the first-ever professional Seattle

production of the award-winning international comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.

Next is the world premiere of Fancy Dancer, an autobiographical coming-of-age play

for multigenerational audiences by renowned writer Larissa FastHorse (Broadway: The

Thanksgiving Play) and directed by Chay Yew (ACT/The 5th Avenue Theatre:

Cambodian Rock Band; Seattle Rep: Roz and Ray), produced in partnership with

Seattle Children’s Theatre. See the full season here!

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields & Jonathan Sayer

Directed by Dámaso Rodríguez

Produced in partnership with Portland Center Stage

Bagley Wright Theater

August 28 – September 28, 2025

It’s opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, and despite the troupe’s best efforts, mishaps are causing mayhem on stage. From wayward props to malfunctioning scenery to unexpected understudies, the show must go on—but will the theater still be standing at the end of the performance? Fueled by energetic physical comedy, this award-winning London and Broadway sensation will have the whole family rolling in the aisles. Catch its first-ever professional Seattle production, brought to life with Seattle Rep’s signature craftsmanship, technical brilliance, and behind-the-scenes magic.

Fancy Dancer

By Larissa FastHorse

Directed by Chay Yew

Produced in partnership with Seattle Children’s Theatre

Leo K. Theater

September 18 – November 2, 2025

WORLD PREMIERE

Growing up half Lakota and half white, Lara lives as an outsider until she discovers the story of Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief and is compelled to become a dancer. But with a body that doesn’t quite conform, can she make her dream come true? A world premiere suitable for multigenerational audiences, this autobiographical coming-of-age play by renowned writer Larissa FastHorse (Broadway: The Thanksgiving Play) celebrates the power of perseverance and finding your community.

Come From Away

Book, Music & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Brandon Ivie

Bagley Wright Theater

November 28 – December 28, 2025

Join us for a familiar favorite as you’ve never seen it before—right here at the place where it all started! When a tragic attack shuts down the skies on September 11, 2001,

a small Newfoundland town finds itself hosting thousands of stranded air travelers from around the globe. In a moment filled with fear and uncertainty, joy and resilience prevail as the tiny community pulls together and strangers become friends. Celebrating ten years since Seattle Rep premiered this heartwarming Broadway and international hit, a jubilant new staging by hometown director Brandon Ivie (Lizard Boy) will welcome you back to Gander and make you feel like you never left.

The Heart Sellers

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by Sunam Ellis

Leo K. Theater

January 2 – February 1, 2026



Alone on Thanksgiving in 1973 while their husbands work long hours, young immigrants

Luna and Jane meet as strangers over the frozen turkeys at the grocery store and

decide to celebrate this unfamiliar holiday together. As they bond over their new lives in

America and their longing for faraway family in Korea and the Philippines, they discover

a kinship that overcomes any language barrier. In its Seattle debut, Lloyd Suh’s

intimate, charming, and heartfelt new play explores what it means to find connection

and friendship across cultures.

Tectonic Theater Project’s Here There Are Blueberries

By Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich

Conceived and Directed by Moisés Kaufman

Bagley Wright Theater

January 21 – February 15, 2026

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era

photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust

Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unravel the

shocking truth behind the images, the album soon makes

headlines and ignites a debate that reverberates far beyond the museum walls. Based

on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical

photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own

humanity.

Here There Are Blueberries was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist, five-time Lucille Lortel Award nominee, and two-time Helen Hayes Award winner.

Mary Jane

By Amy Herzog

Directed by Allison Narver

Leo K. Theater

March 19 – April 19, 2026

Mary Jane is a cheerful caregiver and unflagging advocate for her toddler, Alex, who lives with cerebral palsy and chronic illness—but the American healthcare system can wear anybody down, especially a single parent. While navigating her son’s health challenges, Mary Jane meets and builds community with women from all walks of life, experiencing joy and connection amidst the distress and heartbreak. Poignantly humorous and deeply

cathartic, this semi-autobiographical drama by Tony-nominated playwright Amy Herzog

is a love letter to caregivers and support systems of all kinds.

Appropriate

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee

Bagley Wright Theater

April 9 – May 10, 2026

SEATTLE PREMIERE

When the Lafayettes descend upon their late father’s crumbling plantation home for an estate sale, they unearth an appalling secret that pits them against one another. Through a cascading series of revelations, biting humor boils over into bruising conflict, and no one will escape this family gathering unscathed. Smart, incendiary, and never before produced in Seattle, this 2024 Tony Award winner by Branden Jacob-Jenkins (Everybody, An Octoroon) depicts a Southern family wrestling with a destructive inheritance as they consider the legacy they want to leave for the next generation.