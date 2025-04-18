News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

World Premiere PARENT TRAP Parody GINGER TWINSIES to Play Orpheum Theatre This Summer

Performances will begin on July 10th.

By: Apr. 18, 2025
World Premiere PARENT TRAP Parody GINGER TWINSIES to Play Orpheum Theatre This Summer Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Ginger Twinsies will have its world premiere Off-Broadway this summer at the Orpheum Theatre. A send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak, Ginger Twinsies begins previews for a strictly limited engagement on July 10, 2025. The comedy will celebrate its opening night on July 24, 2025, for a 16-week run through October 26, 2025.
 
You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.
 
General Management for Ginger Twinsies is by Baseline Theatrical, and Andy Jones will serve as Executive Producer. Cast and design team will be announced at a later date. 
 



Deals from Ticketmaster
Real Women Have Curves

Real Women Have Curves

James Earl Jones Theater (Broadway)

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Videos