More Staff Dismissals At Kennedy Center As Trump Takeover Continues

At least six staffers at the Kennedy Center were dismissed Friday, according to a new report from The New York Times.

The latest round of dismissals, marks the latest in a wave of cuts since President Trump assumed control of the institution in February. Roughly 20 employees have now been let go, with the latest layoffs affecting teams in government relations, marketing, social media, and rentals.

Trump’s surprise move to install himself as chairman and remove Biden-era appointees—along with longtime chair and major donor David M. Rubenstein—sparked backlash. He replaced President Deborah Rutter with former ambassador Richard Grenell, who has since pushed staff cuts, citing financial strain. Grenell has also criticized past diversity efforts and pledged to steer programming toward what he calls “common sense.”

Last month, Grenell axed the Social Impact team, which had focused on community outreach, equity initiatives, and commissioning new works. Critics argue that the financial issues are overstated and that the cuts align more with a political agenda than fiscal necessity. While fundraising has been strong, the Kennedy Center’s $163 million endowment remains modest for its scale.

The Kennedy Center declined to comment.