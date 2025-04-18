Video: Nancy Kwan Talks New Memoir and Iconic Career on THE DAILY SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hollywood icon Nancy Kwan recently sat down with Ronny Chieng from The Daily Show to discuss her massive career as well as her new book, "The World of Nancy Kwan: A Memoir by Hollywood's Asian Superstar." Kwan may be best known in the theatre world for her appearance in the film version of Flower Drum Song in 1961.

In this interview, Kwan and Chieng talked about an accidental screen test that brought her to Hollywood, a friendship with Bruce Lee that began in Hong Kong, and Kwan offered her perspective on what the West can learn from the East.

Watch the full interview here!

About The World of Nancy Kwan

When Nancy Kwan burst onto the scene in the early 1960s, Asian characters in film were portrayed by white actors in makeup playing “yellowface,” and those minor roles were the stuff of cliché: shopkeepers, maids, prostitutes, servants. When—against all odds—Nancy landed the lead role in the much-anticipated 1960 film The World of Suzie Wong, she became an international superstar and was celebrated for her beauty, grace, authenticity, and spunk: a “Chinese Garbo,” the “Asian Bardot.” From Hong Kong to London, Hollywood and beyond, The World of Nancy Kwan charts Nancy’s journey. The obstacles she faced, the prejudices she overcame, and how her success created paths for others.

Never allowing show business to change her, Kwan persevered in an industry where everything was stacked against her, breaking through barriers and becoming a beacon of hope to generations of Asians who aspired to be seen. The World of Nancy Kwan is a multi-faceted personal history of an iconic actress whose triumphant rise and resilience illuminates the broader history of Hollywood and how the only way forward is to stay true to oneself.

Nancy Kwan is a Chinese American actress renowned for her unforgettable starring roles in The World of Suzie Wong and the musical Flower Drum Song. She is also a filmmaker and a political activist and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Asian Hall of Fame.