MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to be Recorded for The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Maybe Happy Ending starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen will be recorded by The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, where it will be added to the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, during this evening's performance. You can also watch a new trailer for the production here!

The production, featuring music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park, book by both Aronson and Park and direction by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden has released a new block of tickets now on sale through Sunday, January 18, 2026.



Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

Maybe Happy Ending with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design is by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design is by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, UK), Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by Telsey & Co, Craig Burns, CSA, Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager and Foresight Theatrical as General Managers.