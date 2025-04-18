Photos: Austrian Consul General Visit LAST CALL At New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, The Austrian Consul General Helene Steinhaeusl and her husband Hubert Heiss visited the cast of “Last Call” which takes place at the Sacher hotel in Vienna, home of the Sacher torte. See photos from their visit.

The show is about the meeting of the minds (and the last meeting) of rivals - American composer, Leonard Bernstein and German composer and conductor Herbert von Karajan. The cast includes Victor Peterson, Helen Schneider, and Lucca Züchner.

Photo Credit: Roy Goldberg

