Tom Francis, Jennifer Holliday and More Join BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

The cast has been revealed for Broadway Dream Roles, which will make its premiere on Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The one-night-only event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares.



The first stars joining in this inaugural Broadway Cares event are stage and screen’s Erich Bergen, who is currently co-starring in this season’s Boop! The Musical; Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway, whose celebrated four-decade career includes originating iconic roles in Baby, Merrily We Roll Along and Miss Saigon; Olivier Award winner Tom Francis, who struts down 44th Street eight times a week in the hit revival of Sunset Boulevard; Grammy and Tony winner Jennifer Holliday, who originated the legendary role of Effie in Dreamgirls; Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, who is currently sparkling as Tessie Tura in the acclaimed revival of Gypsy; emerging talent Jimin Moon, currently understudying Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard; fresh-faced favorite Zachary Noah Piser, who is delivering a show-stopping performance in this season’s Redwood; buzzworthy star Jasmine Amy Rogers, who is dazzling audiences with her lauded performance as the title character in BOOP! The Musical; and, representing the future of Broadway, 2024 Jimmy Award winner Damson Chola Jr. Tony winner Kara Young, who is bringing her starpower to this season’s Purpose, will help host the evening. Additional special guests are still to be announced. Performers are subject to change.



At Broadway Dream Roles, an electrifying mix of Broadway favorites and today’s rising stars will take the stage in a deeply personal concert. Each song is more than a performance - it’s a story. Whether it’s a part they narrowly missed, a song they’ve secretly sung in the shower or a wish never voiced aloud, performers will bring their dream roles to life. Broadway Dream Roles presents the unique opportunity to witness Broadway’s best at their most revealing, exhilarating and inspiring.



