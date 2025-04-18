Video: Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer Perform 'Your Song' From MOULIN ROUGE! on TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday morning, Moulin Rouge! stars Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer visited TODAY to perform from the hit musical. The duo, who previously shared the stage in Hadestown, took the stage to sing "Your Song."

Ahead of the performance, Fisher shared what it was like to join the company of the fan-favorite musical. "I think there is a real art form to stepping into a building that's a very well-functioning machine [and learning] to assimilate and accentuate the greatness that has already been built while also bringing something in..." Watch the performance now! Fisher stars as Christian in the Tony Award-winning musical through Sunday, July 20, 2025 only at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.