Video: Cynthia Erivo Shares Live Performance Video for 'Worst of Me'

Cynthia Erivo has shared a live performance video from her single "Worst of Me," which will appear on her new album. The video is available to watch now, and fans can preorder the album here, which will be released on June 6th.

The Tony winner officially announced her new album "I Forgive You" in an Instagram post earlier this month, saying "Over the last 2+ years, between all the flights, the filming, the interviews, and the awards shows, I went to the studio with my dear friend Will Wells and created this project for you and me," she said. "This album, this collection of songs, is something I’m so proud to share with you." I Forgive You will be the first since her debut recording Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021.

In a previous interview, the performer revealed that a lot of the music has come from unique vocal sounds she can make, allowing her freedom to improvise and layer vocal lines over the melody. This allows the performer to create the music in real time without much written material beforehand.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.