Video: Kelsey Lee Smith Sings 'Part Of Your World' from Tuacahn's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Watch as Kelsey Lee Smith flips her fins back to Tuacahn Amphitheatre as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid! The production begins performances May 2, 2025 on the Amphitheatre stage through October 25, 2025. In this new video, Smith performs 'Part Of Your World' accompanied by Christopher Babbage.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is back by popular demand! Journey under the sea to King Triton’s enchanted world with all of Tuacahn’s unique outdoor water effects while you follow the adventures of mermaid princess Ariel. She’s fascinated by the world and lives of people on dry land, and longs to join them, though her father forbids contact. When she falls in love with a handsome human prince, Ariel is more determined than ever to gain a pair of legs, even if it means risking her soul in a deal with Ursula, the ambitious Sea Witch!