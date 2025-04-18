Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway veteran and star of stage and screen, Idina Menzel, was presented with her portrait at the iconic Sardi's recently. The star is currently leading the cast of Redwood on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos below!

Idina Menzel has won a Tony, Obie, and Drama League Award for her work in the theater. Broadway credits include If/Then, Wicked, Aida, and Rent. She appeared off-Broadway in Skintight (Roundabout), See What I Wanna See (Public Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (West Side Theatre), The Wild Party (MTC), Hair (Encores). Regional: Wicked (San Francisco), If/Then (Washington, DC). Menzel also premiered Wicked in the West End, receiving the Theatregoers Choice Award.

On film, Menzel can be seen in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Which Way to the Stage? (Documentary), Enchanted 2: Disenchanted, Frozen 2, Uncut Gems, American Murderer, Cinderella, Frozen, Enchanted, Ask the Dust, Rent. On television, she appeared in “Beaches,” “Glee,” and the PBS special, “Barefoot at the Symphony,” (accompanying live album).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas