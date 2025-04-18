News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Menzel is currently leading the cast of Redwood on Broadway.

By: Apr. 18, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway veteran and star of stage and screen, Idina Menzel, was presented with her portrait at the iconic Sardi's recently. The star is currently leading the cast of Redwood on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos below!

Idina Menzel has won a Tony, Obie, and Drama League Award for her work in the theater. Broadway credits include If/Then, Wicked, Aida, and Rent. She appeared off-Broadway in Skintight (Roundabout), See What I Wanna See (Public Theatre), The Vagina Monologues (West Side Theatre), The Wild Party (MTC), Hair (Encores). Regional: Wicked (San Francisco), If/Then (Washington, DC). Menzel also premiered Wicked in the West End, receiving the Theatregoers Choice Award.

On film, Menzel can be seen in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Which Way to the Stage? (Documentary), Enchanted 2: Disenchanted, Frozen 2, Uncut Gems, American Murderer, Cinderella, Frozen, Enchanted, Ask the Dust, Rent. On television, she appeared in “Beaches,” “Glee,” and the PBS special, “Barefoot at the Symphony,” (accompanying live album). 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel and Sardi's Max Klimavicius

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
John Hemphill, Michael Park, Khaila Wilcoxon, Veronica Otim, Idina Menzel, Zachary Noah Piser, Director Tina Landau and D'Adre Aziza

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Michelle Federer, Idina Menzel and Norbert Leo Butz

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Producer Eva Price, Idina Menzel and Producer Caroline Kaplan

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel and Michael Greif

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Jessica Phillips, Idina Menzel and Jenn Colella

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Jenn Colella, Jessica Phillips, Idina Menzel and Chelsea Nachman

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Michelle Federer, Idina Menzel and Norbert Leo Butz

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel and Director Tina Landau

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
David Stone and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Anthony Aiello, Bonnie Bernstein, Heather Reynolds and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Michael Greif

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Michael Greif and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Michael Greif and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Michael Park, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Zachary Noah Piser and D'Adre Aziza

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
John Hemphill, Michael Park, Khaila Wilcoxon, Veronica Otim, Idina Menzel, Zachary Noah Piser, Director Tina Landau and D'Adre Aziza

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
John Hemphill, Producer Eva Price, Michael Park, Khaila Wilcoxon, Veronica Otim, Idina Menzel, Zachary Noah Piser, D'Adre Aziza, Director Tina Landau and Producer Caroline Kaplan

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
David Stone, Jenn Colella, Idina Menzel and Michael Greif

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Tina Landau, Idina Menzel and Michael Greif

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Jenn Colella and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Norbert Leo Butz, Idina Menzel, Michelle Federer and David Stone

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Joby Horrigan and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Frank DiLella and Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Anthony Aiello, Heather Reynolds, Idina Menzel and Bonnie Bernstein

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel and Erin Privratsky

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel and Brent McCreary

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's Image
Idina Menzel


Deals from Ticketmaster
Smash

Smash

Imperial Theatre (Broadway)

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it. 

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos