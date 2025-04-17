Video: Lea Michele Sings Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga in Tour Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lea Michele has shared a look inside the rehearsal room for her upcoming tour, including previews of her covers from artists like Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. The video, filmed by Broadway photographer Jenny Anderson, previews her renditions of "Pink Pony Club" by Roan, "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten, "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo, and "Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga.

The tour follows her performance at Carnegie Hall, bringing that same energy and passion to audiences across the country. Throughout the tour, fans will be taken on a musical journey through Michele’s extraordinary career— from her early beginnings at age 8 starring as Cosette in Les Miserables to her iconic roles on stage and screen. Check out the full list of tour dates here.

The series of intimate concerts where she will showcase a blend of Broadway classics, fan favorites from Glee, songs from her studio albums, and surprise songs each night. Highlights will include selections from Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, Glee and her return to Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

About Lea Michele:

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for her iconic role as “Rachel Berry” on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series Glee. In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy.

From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Her performance earned rave reviews and broke multiple box office records. Her success in this role led to her inclusion in Time 100’s Most Influential People of 2023. Michele also performed at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2023 Tony Awards, where she performed the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade”. In October 2023, Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City as she performed some of her most beloved songs.

Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as “Young Cosette” in Les Misérables. She has since shared the stage with Broadway legends like Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime and Alfred Molina in the 20th-anniversary production of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as “Wendla” in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Beyond acting, Michele’s passion for music has defined her career. She has performed for the President and at the Super Bowl, released four albums, and toured worldwide.

In 2014, Michele became a bestselling author with her debut book, Brunette Ambition, followed by You First the next year. With over 10 million social media followers, she is also a prominent figure in fashion, beauty, and wellness.