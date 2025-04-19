Video: Michael Arden Shares His Broadway Firsts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

"My first Tony Awards experience was for Spring Awakening and it was the year of the Hamiltonys. It was incredibly exciting, however... when they announced me in my category, they cut to someone else, which was really funny! We've laughed about it a lot. Chris Fitzgerald was shown and he's an old friend."

Watch in this video and find out even more about his latest projects here!

Michael Arden was awarded the 2023 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for his production of Parade starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, which is now on tour. Michael was also Tony nominated for his revivals of Once On This Island and Spring Awakening. Michael wrote and directed Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which played the Nederlander Theatre last holiday season starring Jefferson Mays. He will also soon helm the new Stephen Schwartz and Lindsey Ferrentino musical The Queen of Versailles starring Kristin Chenowith, and a new musical adaptation of the cult film The Lost Boys.