Video: David Thaxton & Grace Hodgett Young Are Having the Perfect Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! A lot of buzz has been made of Jamie Lloyd’s revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic Sunset Blvd. We have all seen the videos of Tom Francis wandering the streets, camera crew, and all for this inventive production. Well, I had the chance to chat with two of the stars and hear how they have been handling their “close up!” David Thaxton and Grace Hodgett Young are here!

Grace and David both came with this show from the West End and have been living it up on Broadway and meeting this community. Together they have been in some of the most iconic shows from Hadestown to Phantom, but coming to Broadway has been a dream come true. Sit back, relax, and hear how this all came to be!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!