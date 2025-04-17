News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Watch Lencia Kebede Sing 'The Wizard & I' in WICKED

Earlier this year, Kebede made history as the first Black actress to play Elphaba on Broadway full-time.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get a first look at Wicked's new Elphaba, Lencia Kebede, performing "The Wizard and I" on Broadway. Earlier this year, Kebede made history as the first Black actress to play Elphaba on Broadway full-time. She stars in the production alongside Allie Trimm (Glinda), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose) and Daniel Quadrino (Boq). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wicked the Musical (@wicked_musical)

Kebede is a proud first-generation Ethiopian-American, a graduate from Occidental College majoring in Diplomacy & World Affairs and minoring in Politics. Before Wicked, she spent five transformative years in Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler; previously Woman 5), toured nationally and internationally with Rent (Joanne), and sang backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter. 

Wicked on Broadway also stars Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond). Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 21st year on Broadway. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.


Deals from Ticketmaster
Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Marquis Theatre (Broadway)

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him? 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wicked As Long As You're Mine Globe Wicked As Long As You're Mine Globe
Buy a Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee Wicked Unisex NYC Clock Tee
Buy a Logo Magnet Logo Magnet
Buy a Wicked 20th Anniversary Program Wicked 20th Anniversary Program
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos