Video: Watch Lencia Kebede Sing 'The Wizard & I' in WICKED

Get a first look at Wicked's new Elphaba, Lencia Kebede, performing "The Wizard and I" on Broadway. Earlier this year, Kebede made history as the first Black actress to play Elphaba on Broadway full-time. She stars in the production alongside Allie Trimm (Glinda), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible), Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose) and Daniel Quadrino (Boq).

Kebede is a proud first-generation Ethiopian-American, a graduate from Occidental College majoring in Diplomacy & World Affairs and minoring in Politics. Before Wicked, she spent five transformative years in Hamilton (Angelica Schuyler; previously Woman 5), toured nationally and internationally with Rent (Joanne), and sang backup for Beyoncé Knowles Carter.

Wicked on Broadway also stars Brad Oscar (Wizard), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond). Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 21st year on Broadway. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”