Photos: DEAD OUTLAW Begins Broadway Previews

On Saturday, the new musical, Dead Outlaw, played its first performance on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre. Check out photos from the first preview below!

Dead Outlaw is written by David Yazbek, Erik Della Pena, and Itamar Moses and directed by David Cromer. The musical stars Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Understudies include Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Dead Outlaw is now in performances on Broadway ahead of an official opening on Sunday, April 27.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt and Austin Ruffer