Rita Moreno Joins EVERYBODY’S LIVE WITH JOHN MULANEY Lineup Next Week

EGOT winner Rita Moreno is one of the latest guests to visit Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, the weekly talk show hosted by the writer and comedian. Episode 7 will air next Wednesday, April 23 at 10pm ET/7pm PT, with a lineup that includes Moreno, Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe, and a musical performance from Metz. The topic will be "Are Dinosaur Fossils Put Together Correctly?"

Previous guests have included Fred Armisen, Joan Baez, Nick Kroll, John Waters, Bill Hader, André De Shields, Hannibal Burress, Nikki Glaser, and more. Richard Kind serves as the announcer and "host sidekick." In the inaugural episode, Mulaney gathered a group of actors who have all played the iconic character of Willy Loman in a production of Death of a Salesman. Watch the segment here, where he asks them a variety of topical questions.

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is a weekly live variety talk show that airs on Netflix. Each week, Mulaney gathers celebrities, musicians, and other special guests to discuss timely topics on air. The series streams at 10pm ET/7pm PT every Wednesday.

Rita Moreno is an EGOT-winning performer whose countless credits span more than eight decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. In addition, Moreno has starred on London's West End, appeared in more than 70 feature films, countless television shows, and has performed in numerous regional theaters. She won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in the 1961 film of West Side Story, and later appeared in Steven Spielberg's adaptation, playing the character of Valentina.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos