BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/17/2025; Jobs In Sales, Marketing, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/17/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Creative: National Dance Institute seeks Assistant Dance Teaching Artists

NDI seeks dance educators with experience teaching children, ideally in school-based settings. NDI programs are held during the school day, teaching dance as an integral part of the elementary school curriculum. Our programs culminate in celebratory and community-building performances. Every NDI class is taught by a team of three professional Teaching Artists: a Lead Dance Teacher/Choreographer, an Assistant Dance Teacher/Choreographer, and a Musician/Accompanist. We utilize a movement vocabula... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

TITLE: Associate Artistic Director / Creative Producer STATUS: Full-time Exempt DIVISION: Artistic DEPARTMENT: Artistic REPORTS TO: Artistic Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: Late September 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: Regularly on-site at least three days a week IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: Some weekend and evening work ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is a longstanding Washington cultural institution dedicated to the production of contemporary theatre. We are a community of artists and audie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing & Sales- Texas Performing Arts

About the Opportunity Texas Performing Arts (TPA) is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., TPA is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. With a population of nearly 1 million people, Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. UT Austin is the state’s flagship university and is ranked #7 among ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Texas Performing Arts

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity Texas Performing Arts (TPA) is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., TPA is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. With a population of nearly 1 million people, Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. UT Austin is the state’s flags... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Shakespeare Monologue Intensive

Interested in Grad School? Need to prepare for an upcoming Shakespeare role? Want a classical monologue for your back pocket? Join Ben Katz (Paramount+ "Evil," Hartford Stage's "All My Sons," NYU Grad Acting Alum and UCSB Faculty) for a 4-week intensive, "Shakespeare: Crown to Toe." Over four sessions, you will learn and embody straightforward techniques practiced by Mark Wing-Davey and Steven Skybell (Broadway's “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”) and applicable to any Shakespearean t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Stock Manager and Artisan

Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks has grown from a truly original Silicon Valley start-up to become the peninsula’s leading professional nonprofit theatre company. In 2019, TheatreWorks was honored to receive the Regional Theatre Tony Award. TheatreWorks presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals, as well as revitalizing great works of the past. We are champions of new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop exciting new stories for the Am... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2025/2026 Season Production Positions

Now Hiring: 2025–2026 Season Production Staff Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently hiring production team members for our 2025–2026 season. We’re looking for passionate and skilled individuals to join us in a variety of roles. All positions are stipend-based and offer a unique opportunity to work on a diverse and exciting lineup of productions. We are hiring for the following roles: • Director: $700 • Music Director: $700–$900 (based on run len... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop Supervisor

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires, is seeking an experienced Costume Shop Supervisor to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. Work with world-class designers to coordinate construction, alteration, purchase, and rental of all required costumes. Oversee shop and wardrobe crew, and manage budgets. Strong skills in all areas of costume construction, and crafts, especially draping, are required. This position assists the costum... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting & Projections Supervisor

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires, is seeking a Lighting and Projections Supervisor to join our team in Pittsfield, MA. This position oversees the lighting department throughout the 2025 season and ensures high-quality lighting and projections in line with the artistic vision for all BSC productions. The Lighting and Projections Supervisor oversees the Associate Lighting Supervisor, Staff Electrician, Lighting Board Op... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Ticketing & Patron Services

The Assistant Director of Ticketing and Patron Services is a key leadership position for the Wisconsin Union Theater (WUT). This role is responsible for helping achieve financial and customer service objectives and oversees the ticketing and patron services for arts events on campus ("Campus Arts Ticketing"). This position will create and implement new ticket sales strategies that increase the profitability of WUT as well as enhance ticketing services and event experiences for our patrons. This... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: HowlRound Associate Producer

The Associate Producer, HowlRound position reports to the Creative Producer and will support the daily internal and external operations and programs of the HowlRound Theatre Commons. In addition, this role will provide producing support for all of HowlRound’s programs, including, but not limited to, the Journal, HowlRound TV, the National Playwright Residency Program, in-person convenings, and the Advisory Council. This is an important role that will help shape the trajectory of Howlround and it... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: American Stage seeking local Designers

American Stage is seeking designers and choreographers who are local to the Tampa Bay Area for opportunities in our upcoming 2025-26 season. We are primarily seeking local scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection designers, as well as choreographers and directors. Stipend range varies by project. For consideration, please send a brief introduction, alongside your resume and other relevant work samples to artistic@americanstage.org.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Presented Programming Manager

POSITION: Presented Programming Manager DEPARTMENT: Artistic REPORTS TO: Director of Presented Programming PAY: $70,000 - $80,000; Annual, Full-time; Salaried; Exempt (not eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, ac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Production Managers and Deputy Production Managers

Aurora Productions is seeking Production Managers and Deputy Production Managers to join our growing team as we head into an exciting 2025/2026 Theatrical season. Ideal candidates are highly organized and motivated, with experience in commercial theatre. Aurora’s current projects include Broadway, Off-Broadway, Special Events & Experiences and 1st National Tours. Production Managers and Deputy Production Managers work with Aurora’s principals on technical oversight, focusing on the bid proc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal FOH Manager: June-Sept

Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is a professional non-profit theater company that presents a rotating repertory season of both Shakespeare and more contemporary plays and musicals in an open-air theater from June through September. The company’s spectacular 98-acre campus serves as a vibrant hub for the local community, a cultural and educational anchor for the region, and a national model for environmental sustainability in the performing arts. 2025 is the final season, after 38 years, tha... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Marketing Manager: May-Sept

Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is a professional non-profit theater company that presents a rotating repertory season of both Shakespeare and more contemporary plays and musicals in an open-air theater from June through September. The company’s spectacular 98-acre campus serves as a vibrant hub for the local community, a cultural and educational anchor for the region, and a national model for environmental sustainability in the performing arts. 2025 is the final season, after 38 years, tha... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education and Outreach Coordinator

JOB DESCRIPTION RealTime Arts Education & Outreach Coordinator Tags: education, outreach, administration, arts, performing arts, arts administration About RealTime Arts RealTime connects human beings through unique theatrical experiences. Founded in 2015 in Pittsburgh, RealTime creates original performance works that generate curiosity and wonder and help audiences see the world in new and unexpected ways. Every project is created by a collective of individuals from diverse realms o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Front of House Associate

JOB TITLE: Front of House Associate REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50 - 17.75 per hour based on an assigned position per shift (Part-Time, averaging 10-20 hours per week based on performance/event schedule). LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Front of House Staff Associates are responsible for ensuring the best experience possible for all patrons who enter the Goodman Theatre. Duties include... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Floor Manager

JOB TITLE: Floor Manager REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Head of Stage Management FLSA Status: Seasonal, Non-Exempt, Hourly Rate: $21.50/hour Albert Theatre Dates: 8/5/25 – 8/9/26 Owen Theatre Dates: 8/26/25 – 6/7/26 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks two Floor Managers to be essential members of each Stage Management team in our Albert and Owen Theatres. The Floor Manager will join each Stage Management team during the final week of rehearsal to become familiar wi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Manager of Donor Programs

MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each resident writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature serves its mission by hosting our distinctive playwright residencies at our home at The Pershing Square Signat... (more)