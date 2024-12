Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards; Melbourne Fringe Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Australia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld 30%

Joe Louis Robinson - EUROVISIONARY - Downstairs at the Maj 24%

Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Downstairs at the Maj 15%

Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Melbourne Recital Centre 10%

Jane Phegan - THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 7%

Gillian Cosgrove - ACTUALLY, GOOD - Adelaide festival centre 4%

Christine Whelan Browne - LIFE IS PLASTIC - Adelaide festival centre 3%

Stefanie Rummel - CHANSONS - PIAF, BREL & ME - Adelaide Town Hall 2%

Josh Daveta - BROADWAY JAM - PIP Theatre 1%

Luke Belle - ADORÉ HÄNDEL’S LITTLE BLACK BOOK - PIP Theatre 1%

Julie Berry - TOUCAN KINGS - PIP Theatre 1%

Adore Handel - ADORE HANDEL - PIP Theatre 1%

Charlotte Grimmer - INITIAL CONSULT - PIP Theatre / Lunch Order Productions 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 15%

Jennifer Weber - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 10%

Chiara Assetta - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 8%

Ellenore Scott - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 7%

Thern Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 6%

Emily Marshall - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 5%

Rayelle Robyn - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 4%

Amy Curtin - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 4%

Sophie David - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 4%

Jamie & Suzi Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 4%

Shondelle Pratt - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 3%

Chris Bamford - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 3%

Stephanie Edmonds & Jeremy Zalewski - CATS (WTC) - The Concourse Chatswood 3%

Connie Wetherilt - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

Fetu Taku - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 2%

Cameron Etherington - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 2%

Michelle Ezzy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 2%

Jamie & Suzi Rolton - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 2%

Hannah Barn - ANYTHING GOES - Engadine Musical Society 2%

Bronte Tonks - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Jess Luth - SPIES ARE FOREVER - Zenith Theatre 1%

Lauren McKinnon and Daniella Giles - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%

Ashley Wallen - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre 1%

Ashley Wallen - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 1%

Mia Pimentel - SWEENEY TODD - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paloma Young - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 14%

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 13%

Alejo Vietti - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 8%

Marina Del Basso - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 5%

Esther Zhong - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 5%

Cherie Alvaro - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

Kathryn Wackett and Eloise Carter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 3%

Christine Forbes - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

Annette Stivaletta & Rachel Burgess - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 3%

Elizabeth Evans - THE MINI MARILYN - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Kate Simmons - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 3%

Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 3%

Alexander Andrews - A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

Arthur Pickering - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Lanzi - KING LEAR - Theatre Guild 2%

Ruby Jenkins - DOG - KXT on Broadway 2%

Rebecca Howarth - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 2%

Rita Naidu - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 2%

Emma White - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 2%

Ruby Jenkins - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 2%

Holly Sansalone - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 1%

Dani Paxton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 1%

Karen Moseley - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Miranda Musical Theatre Company 1%

Viktoria Burrett - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 1%

Marina Del Basso - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 11%

Tye Blue - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 9%

Luke Sheppard - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 9%

Darren Yap - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 7%

Stuart Smith - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 6%

Court Cassar - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood) 5%

Vincent Hooper - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 5%

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 3%

Tayah Blackman - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 3%

Terence Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 3%

Mel Hogan and Tim Martin - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

Alexander Andrews - A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

Kieran Ridgeway - EVIL DEAD - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

Declan Greene - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 2%

Scott McArdle - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 2%

Drew Anthony - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 2%

Aden Abeleda - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Ignite Theatre Company 2%

Chris King - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Gosford Musical Society 2%

Declan Moore - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

Matthew Dorahy - SPIES ARE FOREVER - Zenith Theatre 2%

Cassie Hamilton - NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 2%

Olivia Collier - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 1%

Jordan Anderson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%

Blazey Best - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Michelle Guthrie Presents in association with Hayes Theatre Co 1%

Andrew Baker - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sarah Goodes - JULIA - Sydney Opera House 9%

Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 7%

Daniel Widdowson AND Belle Parsonage - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 7%

Joshua Maxwell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 5%

Lily Hayman - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 4%

Kate Champion - PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 4%

Sandie Eldridge - POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres 3%

Mathew Lee - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 3%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 3%

Anthony Skuse - CHERRY ORCHARD - Old Fitz Theatre 3%

Mehhma Malhi - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 3%

Jennifer Willison - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 3%

Amelia Gilday - HEMLINES - EASH, Sydney Fringe 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

Rosie Ross and Harriet Woodrow - SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Declan Greene - THE LEWIS TRILOGY - Griffin Theatre Company 2%

Kim Hardwick - DOG - KXT on Broadway 2%

Jason Spindlow - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Pavilion Theatre 2%

Deborah Mulhall - HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

Eamon Flack - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Belvoir 2%

Solomon Thomas - POV - Belvoir 25A 2%

Eva Di Cesare - EDWARD THE EMU - Sydney Opera House Playhouse 2%

Andrea James - SWIM - Griffin Theatre Company 2%

Benjamin Brockman - OCCASIONAL COMBUSTIBLE DISASTER - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

Kate Gaul - THE END OF WINTER - Riverside Theatres 2%



Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 13%

& JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 10%

TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 8%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 5%

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 5%

ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 3%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 2%

KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 2%

A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Koorliny Arts Centre 2%

YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 2%

ANNIE - HAMA, Crown Theatre 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 2%

ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 1%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival 1%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 1%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 1%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 1%

SPIES ARE FOREVER - Zenith Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Howell Binkley - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 12%

Howard Hudson - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 9%

Stuart Smith - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 6%

Paige Seber (designer) & Kathy Pineo (Australian adaptor) - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 5%

Drew Anthony and Richard Timms - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 5%

Verity Hampson - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 4%

Shelly Miller - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 4%

Devlin Turbin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 3%

Chloe Palliser - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 3%

Joshua Maxwell - WAYSIDE BRIDE - Red Tree Theatre 3%

Alexander Berlage - JULIA - Sydney Opera House 3%

Benjamin Brockman - FLAT EARTHERS - Griffin / Hayes Theatre Co 3%

Richard Timms & Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 2%

Wayne Chee - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 2%

Kristie Smith - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 2%

Tyler Fitzpatrick - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 2%

Ella Cooke and Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival 2%

Blake Williams - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 2%

Sean Clarke - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Thomas French - CATS (WTC) - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

Mark Oakley - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 2%

Mark Henderson - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 2%

Isobel Morrissey - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 1%

Frankie Clarke - DOG - KXT on Broadway 1%

Dean Gratwick - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 17%

Bill Sherman - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 9%

Lindsay Kaul - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 8%

Nicholas James Connell - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 8%

Peter Hayward/Rowan Keyes - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood) 5%

Damon Wade - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 5%

Harry Oliff - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 5%

Tim How - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 4%

Tara Oorjitham - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Marloo Theatre 3%

Jonah Eskander - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 3%

Paul Christ and the Opera Australia Orchestra - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 2%

Jasper Cruden - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 2%

Aaron Robuck - A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

David Catterall - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Jackson Harper Griggs - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 2%

Jeremey Curtin - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

Akari Komoto - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 2%

Lillian Hearne - NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

Koren Beale - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%

Matthew Herne - CATS - The Concourse, Chatswood 1%

Taui Pinker - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 1%

Andrew howie - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Kirribilli gallery room 1%

Paul Christ - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Princess Theatre 1%

Dean Turner and Benjamin Oliver - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%

Taui Pinker - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 1%



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 14%

& JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 11%

TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 9%

JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 6%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 6%

ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 6%

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 5%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 3%

A GAY ESCAPADE - The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 3%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre 2%

KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 2%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 2%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 1%

ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 1%

SPIES ARE FOREVER - North Shore Theatre Company 1%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 1%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 1%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 1%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 1%

FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall 18%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 13%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 13%

21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 8%

THE END OF WINTER - The Gallery at the Courtyard of Curiosities 8%

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival 8%

TIME AFTER TIME - FiFi Productions 8%

A SIMPLE GIFT - Roleystone Theatre 7%

NOT A BORING LIFE - Playlovers, The Actors Hub 5%

GREAT DETECTIVES: ALL NEW MYSTERIES - Adelaide Fringe 4%

ONLY CHILD - Chapel off Chapel 3%

SCENES WITH GIRLS - PIP Theatre/ Salad Days Collective 2%

PROSPECT TERRACE - PIP Theatre 1%

THE BED PARTY - PIP Theatre / Sophia Davidson Gluyas 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jason Arrow - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 10%

Luc-Pierre Tannous - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company, The Concourse (Chatswood) 9%

Marney McQueen - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 6%

Amy Lehpamer - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 6%

Paige Fallu - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 4%

Hannah Duggan - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 4%

Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 3%

Lorinda May Merrypor - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 3%

Callan Purcell - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 3%

Natalie Abbott - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 3%

Georgina Hopson - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Georgia Kokkoris - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 2%

Joshua Keane - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 2%

Escher Roe - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

Rob Mills - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 2%

Daniel Widdowson - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Harriet Page and Claire Morrow - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Kate Sisley - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 2%

Drew Weston - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Christopher Alvaro - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 2%

Rob Palmer - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 1%

Caitlyn Bateman as Martha Dunstock - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 1%

Shannen Alyce Quan - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 1%

Stefanie Jones - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 1%

Danielle Batista - EVITA - Stirling Players, Stirling Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Justine Clarke - JULIA - Sydney Opera House 11%

Daniel MacPherson - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Theatre Royal 8%

Emerson Goodenough - PRIDE AND PREDJUDICE - Red Tree Theatre 4%

Matthew Walford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

Tatum Stafford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

Anna Carter - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 3%

Tim Walker - THE MOUSETRAP - Glen Street Theatre 3%

John Waters - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Theatre Royal 3%

Hannah Frederickson - THE MOUSETRAP - Glen Street Theatre 3%

Andrew Fraser - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 3%

Heather Mitchell - RGB, OF MANY ONE - Black Swan 2%

Tom Conroy - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Belvoir 2%

Annie Stafford - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 2%

Danielle Brame Whiting - FLATPACK - The Art House Wyong 2%

Sophia Forrest - PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 2%

Rebecca Davis - 21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 2%

Alan Gill - TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 2%

Evelina Singh - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 2%

Jack Patten - DOG - KXT on Broadway 2%

Ruth Jordon - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Ella Prince - HEDDA GABLER - KXT on Broadway 2%

Laura Stead - THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 2%

Emily Mckenzie - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD - Flight Path Theatre 2%

Rose Treloar - THE FRONT PAGE - New Theatre 1%

Suzannah Churchman - TOP GIRLS - GRADS, Stirling Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Theatre Royal Sydney 7%

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 7%

FUCCBOIS LIVE IN CONCERT - Old Fitz Theatre 7%

JULIA - Sydney Opera House 7%

POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre 4%

THE LEWIS TRILOGY - Griffin Theatre Company 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Glen Street Theatre 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 4%

SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 3%

MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 3%

PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 3%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Concourse Chatswood 2%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 2%

YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 2%

POV - Belvoir 25A 2%

21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 2%

ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 2%

HANGMEN - New Theatre 2%

DOG - KXT on Broadway 2%

THE BALARD OF MARIA MARTEN - Hunters Hill Theatre Company 2%

THE CHILDREN - Black Swan 1%

GOLDEN BLOOD - Sydney Theatre Company 1%

BASKERVILLE:A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Pavilion Theatre 1%

FLATPACK - The Art House Wyong 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Korins - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 13%

Soutra Gilmour - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 12%

Gabriel Hainer Evansohn & Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 6%

Nick Fry - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 5%

Aaron Lucas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 4%

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 4%

Peter Carr and Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

Brockman - FLAT EARTHERS: THE MUSICAL - Griffin Theatre Company & Hayes Theatre Co 3%

Neil Shotter - SINGING IN THE RAIN - The Concourse Chatswood 3%

Morgan Large - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 3%

Luke Miller - EVIL DEAD - Limelight Theatre 3%

Joshua Maxwell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Red Tree Theatre 3%

Drew Anthony - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 3%

Bryan Woltjen - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 3%

Tyler Fitzpatrick - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 2%

Benjamin Oliver - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 2%

Neil Shotter - CATS (WTC) - Willoughby Theatre Company 2%

Joshua Maxwell - SPACE CADETS - Red Tree Theatre 2%

Rebecca Howarth - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 2%

Kate Prescott - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Red Phoenix Theatre at Holden Street Theatres 2%

Jordan Anderson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 2%

Dennis Clements - INTO THE WOODS - Bankstown Theatre Company 2%

Hayley Horton - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Theatre Guild 2%

Ruby Jenkins - DOG - KXT on Broadway 1%

Tom Bannerman - HANGMEN - New Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nevin Steinberg - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 13%

Gareth Owen - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 11%

Dean Harrington - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 7%

Lawrence Schober (designer) & David Tonion (Australian adaptor) - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 6%

David Grigg - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 5%

Craig Herbert - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

Jordan Gibbs - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 4%

Chris McRae - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 4%

Aisling Bermingham - DOG - KXT on Broadway 2%

Jordan Gibbs - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 2%

Clare Hennessy - YOUR NAME - KXT on Broadway 2%

Devlin Turbin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 2%

Matthew Pountney - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 2%

David Greasley - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Sydney Opera House 2%

Clare Hennessy - MISERY LOVES COMPANY - KXT on Broadway 2%

Bec Price - LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE - Melbourne Fringe Festival 2%

Kieran Vella - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Blackout Theatre Company 2%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 2%

Amy Norton - ALL BOYS - KXT on Broadway 2%

Aisling Bermingham - NO LOVE SONGS FOR LADY BASSES - Old Fitz Theatre 1%

Nate Edmondson - POSSUM MAGIC - Riverside Theatres 1%

India Wilson - ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 1%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Concourse Chatswood 1%

Phil Short - INK - Theatre Guild 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Blake Appelqvist - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 5%

Abigail Dixon - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 5%

Samuel Dobb - JERSEY BOYS - Willoughby Theatre Company 5%

Akina Edmonds - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 4%

Sarah Harrington - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Curtain Bounce 4%

Casey Donovan - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 4%

Vidya Makan - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 4%

Jesse Dutlow - & JULIET - Sydney Lyric Theatre 3%

Diana Beech - ANNIE - Red Tree Theatre 3%

Brent Hill - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 3%

John Berry - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 2%

Stephen Anderson - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Chelsea Dawson - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 2%

Zak Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 2%

Jacob Steen - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 2%

Keane Sheppard-Fletcher - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 2%

Tainga Savage - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 2%

Benjamin Oliver - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 2%

Gerard-Luke Malgas - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 1%

Ryan Gonzales - ZOMBIE! THE MUSICAL - Hayes Theatre 1%

Jasmine Argyopolous - KISS ME KATE - The Regals Musical Society 1%

Rp van der Westhuizen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 1%

Matthew Walford - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Roleystone Theatre 1%

Matt Lee - TITANIQUE - The Grand Electric 1%

Elandrah Eramiha - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 23%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 19%

ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 16%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 11%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Zealous Productions, The Regal Theatre 8%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Clocktower, Moonee Ponds 5%

WILFRED GORDON MCDONAL PARTRIDGE - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 5%

PILLOW FIGHT - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 3%

ARTISTE - PIP Theatre / Brymore Productions 2%

HARE BRAINED - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 2%

POSSUM MAGIC - Alexander Theatre, MPAC 2%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - QUT Gardens Theatre 1%

SLAPDASH GALAXY - Awesome Festival, State Theatre Centre of WA 1%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Gallery Room, Kirribilli 1%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seymour Centre 0%

POSSUM MAGIC - QUT Gardens Theatre 0%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Dunstan Playhouse 0

ALICE BY HEART - MUSE 0



Favorite Local Theatre

Sydney Lyric Theatre 15%

Hayes Theatre 8%

Willoughby Theatre Company 6%

The Grand Electric 6%

Crown Theatre 6%

Planet Royale 5%

Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 4%

Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

KXT on Broadway 4%

The Blue Room Theatre 3%

The Little Theatre 3%

Sidedoor Theatre, Wollongong 2%

Old Fitz Theatre 2%

Regal Theatre 2%

Belvoir 25A 2%

The Regals Musical Society 2%

Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

The Loading Dock, QTOPIA 2%

Roleystone Theatre 2%

New Theatre 2%

Chapel off Chapel 2%

Shopfront Arts Co-Op 1%

Illawarra Performing Arts Centre 1%

Blackout Theatre Company 1%

Bankstown Theatre Company 1%



