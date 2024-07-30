SOURED MILK is a Participant of the 2024 Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ANNIE RACZKO's latest play, SOURED MILK will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join SOURED MILK at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City based playwrights telling their stories their way.

SOURED MILK, is an Equity Approved Showcase part of PROGRAM #13 at The Chain Theatre on 8/10 @2PM, 8/15 @8:30PM, and 8/23 @6:30PM. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

SOURED MILK takes place at Oak Harbor High School, budget cuts (due to embezzlement) have led to the necessity of staff reduction. In the dismal faculty room, tempers flare when the principal announces extra teacher evaluations and student surveys to justify job performance.

Members of the faculty (cast) include: Olivia Whicheloe (Brokeneck Girls:The Murder Ballad Musical) playing the role of Cindy, the crunchy granola non-tenured teacher who brings sage into class, Josh Bartosch (It Came from Beyond ) playing the role Jake, the golden retriever type principal plagued with indecision, Crystal Williamson (Trilogy) playing the role of Sam, the mentor who is starting to show signs of dementia but does not want to retire just yet, and Annie Raczko* (Hunger/ Moms: The Musical) is playing the sarcastic English teacher Barbara in addition to directing the play.

SOURED MILK was inspired by Annie Raczko and other theatre teachers as part of their training weekend for the Theatrelink program at Manhattan Theatre Club. Using Dominique Morrisseau's Skeleton Crew as a mentor text, they were tasked to draft the first scene of a play with a unit set where characters "crossed the line". They chose a faculty room, and with the guidance of teaching artist Chris Ceraso, the first four pages of the play came to life. After the training weekend, Annie was inspired to continue writing, so she asked her collaborators permission to finish the play. They agreed, and the finished product will premiere August 10th. This play is a love letter to all teachers and anyone that has had to deal with the remnants of food left behind in a work fridge.

Tickets are $23 in advance and $26 at the door. Use Promo code: MILK for discount tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE (Producer) is a critically-acclaimed (NYT critic's pick macbitches) premiere Off-Broadway producing organization located in midtown Manhattan. Chain Theatre produced the World Premiere of ​Garbageman​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Hurlyburly, In The Boom Boom Room), and Eric Bogosian (An Evening With Eric Bogosian). Most recent hit World Premiere productions include: This G*d Damn House (ScreenCraft Grand Prize Winner), A Will to Live, and What Passes for Comedy.

Chain Theatre is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspectives.

Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc. Chain Theatre is a 501c3 not for profit organization. All donations are tax deductible.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production

Comments