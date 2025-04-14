West Bank Café to Launch Partnership with The Al Hirschfeld Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of their opening night Renaissance Gala this evening celebrating the reopening of The Laurie Beechman Theatre, the West Bank Café has revealed their partnership with The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, lining the walls of the 42nd Street restaurant with both originals and limited-edition lithographs of Broadway’s biggest stars.



Included in the Foundation’s partnership are Sunday in the Park with George signed by Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin, signed Chita Rivera, signed Donna McKechnie in A Chorus Line, signed Betty Buckley in Cats, Chicago, Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Passion, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum starring Nathan Lane, Chip Zien in Into the Woods, and Ellen Greene in Little Shop of Horrors.



The event this evening will raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA), one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, and will reveal the historic venue’s renovation, currently being completed by Tony Award winner and renowned architect and theater designer David Rockwell.

