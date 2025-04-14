Xochitl Gomez and Maite Perroni to Star in New Movie Musical NO TE OLVIDES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Xochitl Gomez, known for her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, along with singer and actress Maite Perroni, are set to star in a new original movie musical from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series director Kimberly McCullough. According to Deadline, No Te Olvides (Don’t Forget) will be produced by Tony Estrada and Kristina Rivera, with production beginning this fall.

The movie is described as an intergenerational story that follows three generations of Mexican-American women, centering on a closed Chicana named María (Gomez). The plot follows the character as she embarks on a journey to return to her grandmother's Mexican birthplace, against the wishes of her mother, Celestina (Perroni). Nerris Nevarez-Nassiri has penned the screenplay. Details about the film's music have yet to be announced.

In addition to her role as America Chavez in the MCU, Gomez has appeared in The Baby-Sitters Club and, more recently, in Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. She is set to star in the animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, releasing in 2026.

Perroni’s screen credits include Netflix's Dark Deire and Triada, and also lent her voice to the Spanish dub of the DreamWorks film Rise of the Guardians. As part of her pop group RBD, which came from the telenovela Rebelde, she was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair