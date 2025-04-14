Photo: First Look at HERCULES Stage Show Coming to the Disney Destiny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last summer, BroadwayWorld reported that Disney Cruise Line was working on a new Broadway-style musical adaptation of Disney's Hercules. Now, a first look at the concept art has been revealed, featuring the villainous multi-headed Hydra, which will be depicted by puppets in this version. Take a look at the image below!

According to Disney Parks Blog, Disney's Hercules will "stay true to the story and spirit of the beloved film with a fresh, contemporary retelling centered around the legendary soundtrack." This adaptation will include the well-known songs from the original film, such as Go the Distance, Zero to Hero, and I Won’t Say I’m in Love. Also included is the theatrical debut of a song titled Shooting Star, a ballad originally written for the movie by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

Puppet designer Michael Curry is bringing to life some of this tale’s most larger-than-life characters through puppetry, building on the designs featured in Disney The Tale of Moana aboard the Disney Treasure last year. Developed exclusively for the Disney Destiny, Hercules will be one of three stage shows aboard the new ship, along with Frozen, A Musical Spectacular, and Disney Seas the Adventure. The Maiden Voyage sets sail on November 20, 2025, kicking off an inaugural season of 4- and 5-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

In addition to this adaptation, the West End production of Disney's Hercules will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on June 24, with previews beginning on June 6. Watch a music video from the show here.