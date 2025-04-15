Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, Theatre Royal Brighton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rocky Horror Show is a proven worldwide success garnering both critical and commercial acclaim since its debut in 1973. And happily, this curious cultural phenomenon continues to thrill audiences with the current world tour, directed by Christopher Luscombe.

The Rocky Horror Show follows a young, straight-laced couple who find themselves stranded after their car breaks down. Seeking help, they stumble upon a mysterious mansion where they meet a wildly eccentric cast of characters, including a flamboyant scientist hosting a strange party. As the night unfolds, the couple is drawn into a bizarre and outrageous world full of music, madness, and unexpected twists that challenge their perceptions and inhibitions.

Adam Strong and Jason Donovan are sharing the role of the infamous Dr. Frank N. Furter for the duration of the tour, and Brighton was treated to a dynamic performance from Strong. His deep, resonant baritone a particular highlight, giving more of a ‘masculine’ energy to Dr. Frank N. Further than other portrayals I’ve seen, whilst still retaining the fluidity and glamour we’ve come to expect.

A notable shout out goes to Jackie Clune as the Narrator who is uncredited on the official website, for which reason I’m unclear. Ad-libbing to perfection, her comedy background is clearly an advantage here – although she may be more widely known to broader audiences as Mrs Lamb in Motherland.

Natasha Hoeberigs is captivating as Usherette and Magenta, showcasing a breadth of emotions. And credit to Luscombe for ensuring that secondary characters like these are as layered, purposeful and dimensional as the leads.

Lauren Chia as Janet and Connor Carson as Brad

The scene transitions were subtle and seamless, with the cast navigating Hugh Durrant's moveable and minimalist set effortlessly, allowing the focus to remain on the performance. Much of the bolder visual impact came from Nick Riching’s magical lighting design. Notably, this production has been trimmed to a brisk 45 minutes for the first act and 55 for the second, a directorial choice that works incredibly well in maintaining energy and pace. Surprisingly, nothing felt wanting; in fact, the tighter runtime was refreshing—and necessary—given the unusually late 8pm start time.

Brighton audiences responded viscerally and loudly to all of the expected – and unexpected – moments. Weird, sexy, surprising and confronting, this is a show that has timeless magic to it. The callouts and the ad-libbing that The Rocky Horror Show has become known for were all there in abundance, curating a genuine relationship between cast and audience. And after all – isn’t that what the theatre is all about?

The Rocky Horror Show is in Brighton until Saturday 19 April, before touring the UK and some European cities.

Photo credits: David Freeman

