Bernadette Peters to Host Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala

Three-time Tony Award recipient and MTC Board Member Bernadette Peters-- now starring in Manhattan Theatre Club's Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends-- will host their 2025 annual Spring Gala. The event will honor Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) on Monday, May 19 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 E 42nd St).
The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner and the gala show featuring performances from Maybe Happy Ending, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sunset Boulevard and more shows to be announced. The funds raised by this spectacular event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America's preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season's Eureka Day, Bad Kreyòl, The Hills of California, Vladimir, Dakar 2000, We Had a World and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, as well as help fund its robust Artistic Development program and MTC Learning and Community Engagement initiatives, which bring the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a member of the Sumitomo Group, is a Japan-based global business and investing company guided by a century-long mission of “enriching lives around the world.” With a deep commitment to giving back, SMBC supports education, sustainability, and the arts through philanthropy, partnerships, and volunteerism. For over 30 years, SMBC has been a generous champion of Manhattan Theatre Club, helping bring transformative theatre to audiences and classrooms alike.
MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher, Hirofumi Otsuka, Thomas F. Secunda and Nigel Smith. The Host Committee will include Opal H. Bennett, Mary Ann and Vincent Q. Giffuni, Joanna Gleason, Andy Hartman, Jessica Hecht, Laurie B. and David C. Hodgson, Clyde B. Jones III, Lea Salonga, and Laura Weil and EJ Camp.
The Music Director for the evening will be Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb. Sound Design will be by Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg and Lighting Design will be by Joel Shier. Stage Management will be by James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis.
Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala—including cocktails, dinner, and the show—are available for $6,000, $4,000, and $3,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $60,000, $40,000, and $30,000. Tickets and tables can be purchased online at manhattantheatreclub.com/events/spring-gala-2025 or by calling (212)-399-3000 ext. 4147.
Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, in film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and Grammy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette recently made her highly successful West End debut in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. Bernadette has starred on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!; Follies; A Little Night Music; Gypsy; Annie Get Your Gun (Tony Award); The Goodbye Girl; Into the Woods (Drama Desk nomination); Song and Dance (Tony and Drama Desk Awards); Sunday in the Park with George; Mack & Mabel and On the Town. She also starred in City Center's Encores! production of A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring music by Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Additionally, she enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, most recently, “High Desert,” “Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas,” “Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist” (Emmy nomination), “The Good Fight,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Smash,” among others. Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films including Pennies From Heaven (Golden Globe Award), The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, Living Proof, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and tick, tick…BOOM! She has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight; Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall; and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein. Bernadette is a New York Times best-selling author of three children's books with two original songs: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever.
