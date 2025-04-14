Bernadette Peters to Host Manhattan Theatre Club 2025 Spring Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time Tony Award recipient and MTC Board Member Bernadette Peters-- now starring in Manhattan Theatre Club's Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends-- will host their 2025 annual Spring Gala. The event will honor Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) on Monday, May 19 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 E 42nd St).

The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner and the gala show featuring performances from Maybe Happy Ending, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sunset Boulevard and more shows to be announced. The funds raised by this spectacular event will help Manhattan Theatre Club, one of America's preeminent not-for-profit theatres, continue to develop and produce the highest quality of new work for the stage like this season's Eureka Day, Bad Kreyòl, The Hills of California, Vladimir, Dakar 2000, We Had a World and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, as well as help fund its robust Artistic Development program and MTC Learning and Community Engagement initiatives, which bring the power of live theatre into the lives of learners of all ages.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a member of the Sumitomo Group, is a Japan-based global business and investing company guided by a century-long mission of “enriching lives around the world.” With a deep commitment to giving back, SMBC supports education, sustainability, and the arts through philanthropy, partnerships, and volunteerism. For over 30 years, SMBC has been a generous champion of Manhattan Theatre Club, helping bring transformative theatre to audiences and classrooms alike.

MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Marie T. Gallagher, Hirofumi Otsuka, Thomas F. Secunda and Nigel Smith. The Host Committee will include Opal H. Bennett, Mary Ann and Vincent Q. Giffuni, Joanna Gleason, Andy Hartman, Jessica Hecht, Laurie B. and David C. Hodgson, Clyde B. Jones III, Lea Salonga, and Laura Weil and EJ Camp.

The Music Director for the evening will be Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb. Sound Design will be by Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg and Lighting Design will be by Joel Shier. Stage Management will be by James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis.

Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala—including cocktails, dinner, and the show—are available for $6,000, $4,000, and $3,000. Tables of 10 are also available for $60,000, $40,000, and $30,000. Tickets and tables can be purchased online at manhattantheatreclub.com/events/spring-gala-2025 or by calling (212)-399-3000 ext. 4147.