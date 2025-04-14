Photos: See Highlights from the 39TH ANNUAL MAC AWARDS at Symphony Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At a starry ceremony on April 10th, the Manhattan Association of Cabarets announced and handed out MAC Awards in 28 different categories reflecting a wide variety of entertainment under the Cabaret umbrella. Opening the evening was a rousing number by Cabaret icon Klea Blackhurst.

In addition to crowning the new MAC Award winners, MAC also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Tovah Feldshuh, who wowed the audience with a performance of a very special medley of Gershwin songs that she described as the soundtrack of her father’s life growing up, and how it was the first music she heard as a little girl.

Legendary writer and performer Charles Busch was also presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. He was introduced by Seth Rudetsky, and following the presentation of the award, Charles treated the audience to a musical performance, including his special version of Stephen Sondheim’s "I’m Still Here," which had all in attendance on their feet by the end.

Additional entertainers during the evening included a performance by Diane D’Angelo, who was presented with MAC’s Hanson Award, and Marianne Solivan, who received the Barry Levitt Jazz Award, in a new partnership between MAC and NiteLifeExchange.com. Finally, Brandy’s Piano Bar was presented with a MAC Board of Directors Award in recognition of its many decades of providing nightly live entertainment. A musical number featuring many of the current and former piano bar singing entertainers who worked at Brandy’s over the years was a rousing Act 2 opener.

Learn more about the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and the MAC Awards on their website here.

Broadwayworld's Conor Weiss was in attendance. See his full set of photos from the evening below.



Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Carolyn Montgomery. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Karen Mack. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Jeff Harnar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tovah Feldshuh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tovah Feldshuh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Jeff Harnar and Tovah Feldshuh. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Karen Mack. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Carolyn Montgomery. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Sidney Myer. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Charles Busch. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

