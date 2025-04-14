Angelica Beliard Shares Backstage Secrets From BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Angelica Beliard, currently appearing in Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her backstage routines, favorite moments, must-haves and more.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Saludos! I greet our doorman, and whoever else happens to be in the flow of the stage door, usually stage managers :) Then I climb the tower six flights to the ladies dressing room; I treat it as a physical therapy exercise, elevate my heart rate, take deep cyclical breaths.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Before going onstage I connect with the musicians and my dance partners, saludos never stop! Holding hands, we tug each other back and forth to feel the balance before we’re at full speed. There’s always a real smile of gratitude with Hector just as the first note drops.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

Chocolate! I have a little almond kiss by the wig station almost every time I pass through. Oh, and every Sunday Martin brings Chicken Tamales with mole from Jackson Heights that are to die for.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Before dancing to the most beautiful boleros, I have to listen to Hip Hop, Rap or Reggaeton. I have to fuel my inner NYC kid. Kendrick, Bad Bunny, and TLC have been in rotation lately.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Feng shui, Cafe, Flowers, Roller, Essential oils diffuser

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Every night I watch the band go off in Cuarto de Tula. The top of Act 2 is so lit! The tres solo becomes a conversation and mini-lesson with the audience. Hypnotic, it just makes me want to be part of the band. We’re all fan girling backstage.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Every night I set up a different skit using the surrounding props with Anthony & Ilda. Last Sunday, we set up a game of whack-a- mole behind the bar. When Compay exits he always finds the surprise and jumps into our shenanigans.

About Angélica Beliard