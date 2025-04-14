NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K Participants Raise $59,874 for Broadway Cares

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Cares supporters ran and walked in the third NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K in support of Broadway Cares. More than 2,000 participants gathered April 5 and 6, 2025, on NYC’s Governors Island, including 132 dedicated fundraisers who raised a show-stopping $59,874 for Broadway Cares.



“The Spring Fling 5K & 10K is such an inspiring day, uniting Broadway folks from every corner of our community - onstage, backstage, in the audience and even on the road with support from national tours,” Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares said. “It’s powerful to see our industry come together on this beautiful island, with New York City as our backdrop, all with the shared purpose of providing lifesaving support to people in need across the country.”



Jen Ash, stage manager at A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, was the top individual fundraiser, hitting $1,521. She was followed by Alison French with $1,200; Broadway Serves Co-founder Kimberly Marable (Chicago) with $1,125; Kelly Myslinksi, from Broadway advertising and marketing firm Serino Coyne, with $1,100; and Aubrey Downing, from Broadway advertising agency AKA, with $920.



AKA also secured the spot of Top fundraising team. Runners up were teams representing A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Serino Coyne and accounting firm Withum.



Other teams included Cigna, Accenture, The Araca Group, Broadway Kids (a group of young actors who have joined forces to make a difference through their fundraising), Broadway Serves, Broadway Cares’ #RedBuckets volunteers, Broadway Cares staff, online fitness group Built for the Stage, Broadway Cares’ NextGen Network,, Oklahoma City University’s New York City alumni group, nonprofit theater company Second Stage and entertainment marketing agency Situation Group. The fundraisers featured theater fans, actors, stage managers and more.



Also participating in the race virtually were run clubs representing The Book of Mormon and the national tour of Clue. The races were split between two days. The 10K was run on Saturday, April 5; the 5K on Sunday, April 6. On Sunday, the race began with a heartfelt performance of the national anthem from Marable, who then jumped in to complete the 5K race.

