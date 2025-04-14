Caroline Bowman, Jenn Colella, Nik Walker and More JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER

They join previously announced Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, and more.
Caroline Bowman, Brent Comer, Jenn Colella, Lauren Patten, Nik Walker and more have joined previously announced Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, Tony Winner John Gallagher Jr., Kara Lindsay, Maia Reficco, Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis, Rebecca Naomi Jones on Monday, May 5th, 2025, at 7:30 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM) at Sony Hall for THE THIRD-ANNUAL JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER. With musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala the event will be a powerful evening of song, celebration, and solidarity benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation - funding research for metastatic breast cancer.
Founded by Broadway performer Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away) in loving memory of his mother Janice, who passed away from metastatic breast cancer in 2022, THE JANICE JAM channels the magic of Broadway to honor those we've lost, uplift those still fighting, and fund critical research. DeAngelis—alongside a passionate group of friends and Broadway industry colleagues—curates an unforgettable evening of Celebration, Remembrance, and Awareness each year. The event serves as both a tribute to Janice’s love for theater and a rallying cry for the millions impacted by metastatic breast cancer. One hundred percent of net proceeds support research grants through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the world’s largest private funder of breast cancer research.
Tickets range from $50 to $ 100, with General Admission Table Seating, and a limited number of standing-room-only tickets available and limited VIP Tables. Guests will enjoy pre-show music, specialty acts courtesy of STAGE TIME, and a full menu of cocktails and food available for purchase. During the event, guests will hear stories of survival encouragement and celebrate those past and present with a one-of-a-kind evening of songs from the Best on Broadway.
