Arts, Entertainment, And Media Unions Decry The Dismantling Of The National Endowment for the Humanities

This month, the Trump Administration placed nearly 75 percent of the staff at the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) on administrative leave, announced its intention to eliminate grant categories, and began canceling approved grants that have not been fully paid out.

The Arts, Entertainment, and Media Industries (AEMI) coalition within the Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's actions at the NEH:

“We decry the Trump Administration's dismantling of the National Endowment for Humanities (NEH). The actions being taken decimate the only entity, public or private, with a charge to make the humanities accessible to all Americans. Congress, by law, has mandated the NEH to make the humanities accessible to the public. The administration's actions cause economic harm and undermine congressional intent.

“The NEH supports educational and cultural programming for Americans of all means and geographies. Organizations in big cities and small towns across every state receive NEH grants and technical assistance. NEH funding benefits documentary films, radio shows, and podcasts of all viewpoints. Such content unites Americans through engaging storytelling about our country and our people.

“Dismantling the NEH will harm a vital component of the creative sector's workforce. Many of our unions' members earn their living working on NEH-supported programs and productions. Our members work as actors, directors, editors, hair and makeup artists, musicians, singers, stagehands, technicians, and writers among many other roles. NEH-funded projects have also served as an entry point for many members to careers in the commercial sector, providing them with invaluable opportunities to develop valuable skills, gain on-the-job experience, and build professional connections. The humanities are the source material for our films, plays, choreography, and songs.

“The actions also devastate the NEH staff, including our AFGE siblings. Dedicated, hard-working federal employees have made the NEH an economic driver, despite working with an annual appropriation equal to less than one half of one percent of the total U.S. budget. NEH staff are critical to ensuring grants are awarded to a broad array of projects that represent, reflect, and celebrate America. Staff are also crucial to ensuring grantees comply with the terms of the grant awards.

“Congress has appropriated funding for the NEH and the administration is obligated to carry out the agency's mission. If it will not do so, Congress should do everything in its power to halt and reverse the actions taken at the NEH so the agency may return to helping put Americans to work by meeting its Congressionally mandated responsibilities.”

The AEMI includes:

Actors' Equity Association (Equity)

American Federation of Musicians (AFM)

American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA)

American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA)

Directors Guild of America (DGA)

Guild of Italian American Actors (GIAA)

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts (IATSE)

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU)

Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)

Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC)

Writers Guild of America East (WGAE)

About the AEMI

The Arts, Entertainment, and Media Industries (AEMI) coalition is made up of 12 national unions that represent professionals in the arts, entertainment, and media industries and is led by DPE. The AEMI is the leading voice in the labor movement on public policy in the arts, entertainment, and media industries.

About DPE

The Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO (DPE) is a coalition of 24 unions representing over four million professional and technical union members. DPE affiliate unions represent professionals in over 300 occupations in education and healthcare; science, engineering, and technology; legal, business, and management; media, entertainment, and the arts; and public administration.