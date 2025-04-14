Exclusive: André De Shields to Return as Hermes for LIVE FROM MOUNT OLYMPUS Season 6

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to exclusively reveal that Tony-winner André De Shields is back as Hermes, god of storytellers, travelers, and thieves, in the sixth season of the hit podcast Live From Mount Olympus. In the new eight-episode season, Hermes will tell the heroic story of Ariadne and Theseus, played by MaYaa Boateng and Xavier Pacheco, respectively. Season 6 will launch on April 22, 2025, with new episodes each Tuesday through June 10. Watch the exclusive trailer for the new season below!

Live from Mount Olympus reimagines iconic Greek myths through the imaginative storytelling of preeminent audio creatives performed by leading contemporary theater-makers. Downloaded more than 1.8 million times, the critically-acclaimed series is available free on-demand on all major podcast platforms.

The new season tells an epic story about danger, love, and fate. When King Minos of Crete demands fourteen young Athenians serve as tributes to feed to the monstrous Minotaur, Prince Theseus and a lively group of teenagers set sail. In Knossos, Minos expects his daughter, Princess Ariadne, to watch quietly as the Athenians meet their gruesome deaths, but Eros, the mischievous god of love, takes aim with his arrows, intertwining the fate of Theseus and Ariadne and forever changing the destinies of everyone around them.

The richly-imagined audio drama is created and produced by Peabody Award-winning showrunner Julie Burstein, co-produced by Brooklyn-based theater ensemble The TEAM, and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Lempicka, Hadestown), Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Table 17, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Keenan Tyler Oliphant (Hadestown), and Josiah Davis (Mary Gets Hers). Karen Brooks Hopkins, president emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, is executive producer. The podcast features talented high school voice actors from New York-based Epic Theatre Ensemble.

Live from Mount Olympus: Theseus & Ariadne stars André De Shields (Hermes), Xavier Pacheco (Theseus), MaYaa Boateng (Ariadne), Flaco Jimenez (Daedalus), Divine Garland (Icarus), Conor Sweeney (Eros), Jill Frutkin (Aphrodite), Eric Berryman (Dionysus), Libby King (Athena), EJ Duarte (Ant), Angel Rodriguez (Prokritos), Na’Shay Kelly (Lysidike), Evalisse Lopez (Eriboea), Damir Priestley (Phaidimos), Joham Palma (Idas), Marcel Isaiah Martinez (Simon), Adrienne Hopkins (Koronis), Natalie Hopkins (Menestho), Kimberly Marable (Pasiphae/Drakaina), Jake Margolin (Minos), Ian Lassiter (Asterion), Caroline Hopkins (Phaedra), and Jillian Walker (Aethra).

Live from Mount Olympus: Perseus (2021), the first season of the bold and original audio drama, brought to life the perilous quest of Perseus to save his mother from an evil king. Season 2, Live from Mount Olympus: Persephone (2022) tells the story of Persephone, stolen away to the underworld, leaving her mother Demeter, goddess of the harvest, to fight to bring her daughter back. Guest stars include Anna Kendrick (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Pitch Perfect) and Isabella Rossellini (Julia, La Chimera). In Season 3, Live from Mount Olympus: Atalanta (2023), young listeners hear the dramatic story of Atalanta, a girl raised by bears and taught by Artemis and Athena, who holds her own among the greatest heroes in Greece. John Turturro voices King Iasus, Atalanta’s father.

The fourth season, Live from Mount Olympus: Prometheus (2024), stars Ato Blankson-Wood (Cabaret, Hamlet, Slave Play) in the title role of this tale about the unlikely friendship between Zeus and the young Titan Prometheus. The fifth season, Live from Mount Olympus: Pandora (2024), shares the story of Pandora, played by Nedra Marie Taylor (Book of Mormon, Marvin’s Room), as she tells her story as it’s never been heard before. All seasons are streaming on every major listening platform.

The Live from Mount Olympus creative team includes writer Nathan Yungerberg, composer Magdalini Giannikou, and New Yorker cartoonist Jason Adam Katzenstein, who creates original illustrations for each episode. John Melillo is audio producer and Yonatan Rekem is audio editor.

Across his 50+ year career, André De Shields has numerous theater credits to his name. A multiple Tony Award nominee, he is best known for his performances in four Broadway productions: The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Emmy Award), Play On!, and The Full Monty. He won a Tony for his performance as Hermes in Hadestown.