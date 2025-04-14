Video: David Foster Celebrates BOOP! Star Jasmine Amy Rogers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Legendary composer and producer David Foster took to Instagram to celebrate Jasmine Amy Rogers, the title star of his debut Broadway endeavor, BOOP! The Musical, his latest creative endeavor.

In a heartfelt post, Foster shared a photo alongside the star in the recording studio, with a peek at her opening night standing ovation. The caption read: "It's always amazing to watch a star being born."

BOOP! The Musical brings the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop to life on stage, blending nostalgic charm with contemporary storytelling. The show features music composed by Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, the production has been praised for its vibrant performances and innovative staging. ​

About Jasmine Amy Rogers