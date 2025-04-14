Video: David Foster Celebrates BOOP! Star Jasmine Amy Rogers

BOOP! The Musical is running now at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.
Legendary composer and producer David Foster took to Instagram to celebrate Jasmine Amy Rogers, the title star of his debut Broadway endeavor, BOOP! The Musical, his latest creative endeavor.
In a heartfelt post, Foster shared a photo alongside the star in the recording studio, with a peek at her opening night standing ovation. The caption read: "It's always amazing to watch a star being born."
BOOP! The Musical brings the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop to life on stage, blending nostalgic charm with contemporary storytelling. The show features music composed by Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin. Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, the production has been praised for its vibrant performances and innovative staging.
Jasmine Amy Rogers is making her Broadway debut as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre. She originated the role during the show's pre-Broadway run in Chicago in 2023, earning critical acclaim for her performance. Rogers' previous theater credits include playing Gretchen Wieners in the national tour of Mean Girls, Anita in Jelly’s Last Jam at Pasadena Playhouse, Melody Green in The Wanderer at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Francis in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, directed by Jerry Mitchell . She studied musical theatre at the Manhattan School of Music, where she portrayed Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and was a finalist in the 2017 Jimmy Awards . On television, she has appeared in Evil on Paramount+ .