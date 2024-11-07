CURSED INTO THE WOODS: AN INTERACTIVE FUNDRAISER to be Presented at Red Eye NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Cursed Into the Woods: A Fundraiser” will be a two-night-only event that will be mounted at Red Eye NY on November 17th & 24th at 7:30pm.

Six actors and a pianist try to perform Sondheim & Lapine’s “Into the Woods” – however, rather than let The Witch have all the fun, THE AUDIENCE is going to CURSE the characters instead. Guests will receive a menu of over twenty curses, each corresponding to a small-dollar (tax-deductible) donation amount, and when an order is placed, the actors will be CURSED IN REAL TIME with that particular challenge.

These curses could be: singing a song at double tempo, switching characters mid-scene, transposing up multiple steps, wearing big-ass wolf claws, embellishing Sondheim with Aguilera riffs, dragging around a huge Rapunzel wig, interpretive dancing ‘Your Fault,’ and they only get wilder from there! Don’t settle for ‘I wish’ – change it to ‘I curse!’”

There will be a livestream available, where remote viewers can also donate to curse the show in real time: https://www.foragertheatre.com/upcoming

The cast features Grant Dombach, Kaylee MacKnight, Joshua Benard, Helen Jane Planchet, Laurel Andersen, Audrey Wilson, Sarah Cocroft, William Bailey, Gianni Sallese, Aria Renee Curameng, Marisa Budnick, Henry O’Connell, Dani Koenig, Jacqueline Keeley.

Forager Theatre Company is a rising non-profit that “builds dynamic, joyful, and holistic theatrical experiences from the objects, spaces, viewpoints, contributions, and people it can gather from any and everywhere.” It comprises four branches: Take Root donation-based classes, Unearth readings and content development, Blossom concerts and one-night experiences, and Harvest staged productions. They recently mounted bold reimagined productions of “Flora the Red Menace” and “tick, tick…BOOM!”, and will be premiering a new play “The Hand That Feeds You” at The Players Theatre in December. They are proud to be fiscally sponsored by New York Theatre Barn.

