Margaret Cho and Dylan Alder Will Headline Twin Flames Cosmic Variety Pride Show

TV/film actor Geri Courtney-Austien (Better Call Saul, Atypical) and comedian/content creator/actor Emily Maverick (Nonsemble, Laugh Riot Grrrl) are the creators and ringleaders of the cosmic comedy variety show, Twin Flames. The show is celebrating pride this Sunday, 6/16 at 7:00pm at the Elysian Theater in Elysian Park. This month’s show is thrilled to feature Grammy and Emmy-nominated standup Margaret Cho, Dylan Adler (Late Late Show with James Corden), and more mind-blowing acts.

Margaret Cho is a comedian, actor, musician, and five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. Her strong voice has been lighting the path for women, members of underrepresented groups, and performers, to follow. Her recent television appearances – guest star on Season 2 of The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), guest star on Season 2 of Hacks (HBO Max) and two Netflix is a Joke comedy specials: Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration and Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live – have expanded an already wide-ranging career, and her role as the ‘mother hen’ in the well-reviewed movie Fire Island solidifies why we all love Margaret in the first place.

As a comedian Margaret has been named one of Rolling Stone magazine's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time, one of Vogue magazine’s Top 9 Female Comedians of all time, while CNN chose her as one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy. Twin Flames is ecstatic to have her perform on our June 16th show at 7 p.m. at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles, CA!

Twin Flames is a show committed to uplifting artists from all different platforms to entertain audiences in an immersive and magical way. It's a variety show like you've never seen before: drag, music, magic, clown, ventriloquism, dance, and more. This month’s transcendent lineup features Margaret Cho, Dylan Adler, Brianna Ahlmark, Jill Young, ventriloquist Zack Binder, Barboza Dance Method, drag by Mylique E. Fawcett, Cyr wheel by Talor Krasne, and more.

Tickets can be purchased for the show by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twin-flames-cosmic-comedy-variety-show-tickets-642398951557. Elysian Theater is located at 1944 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039.

Geri Courtney-Austein is an LA-based actor, producer, voiceover artist and creator. TV credits include Better Call Saul (AMC), Atypical (Netflix), Scream Queens (Fox) and This Close (Sundance Now). You can catch her in the feature Scream Therapy debuting June 18th on demand and Glass Casa coming soon, as the lead in the internationally released animated film, The Little Sorcerer, and in the critically acclaimed film, Hard Luck Love Song.

Emily Maverick Shankman is an LA-based comedian, actor, and content creator. Her film, “Emily, I Love You,” won first place in the LabFest, a short film competition judged by a team of TV writers, producers, and actors, including Mindy Sterling, Bob Koherr, Rick Ferrari, Tracy Poust, and Bobby Roth. She performs standup, characters, and clown all across LA, is a member of the astrology-meets-clown performance art group Planets, Planets, Planets, and writes and performs in the fluxus ensemble Nonsemble. Her solo show Psychopomp / Fare Thee Well just won the Audience Choice Award for Creative Storytelling at Denver Fringe this summer.

