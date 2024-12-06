Full Cast Set For Industry Reading of CALL ME FROM THE GRAVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been announced for Amas Musical Theatre's developmental readings of Call Me From the Grave, a new musical with music and lyrics by Charlie Romano, and book by Harold Hodge, Jr. at Ripley-Grier Studios. There will be three (3) performances: Monday, December 9th @6:00pm and Tuesday, December 10th @12:00pm and 5:00pm. Seating is limited. For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org.

The cast is: Melvin Abston (Purlie Victorious), Bradwin L. Amos, April Armstrong (Ragtime – Nat’l tour), Kris Coleman, John Harmon Cooper, Bradley Gibson (A Bronx Tale), Danielle Lee Greaves (The Connector), Alan H. Green (School of Rock), Danyele Yvonne James, Caitlyn Joi, Cameron Keitt (The Skin of Our Teeth), Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton - Nat’l tour), Aaron James McKenzie (A Beautiful Noise), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale) and Rick Younger (Mean Girls).

Call Me From the Grave tells the story of mysterious and influential Bluesman Robert Johnson and his legendary deal with the Devil at the Mississippi crosssroads.

“Robert Johnson is the seminal blues figure who purportedly sold his soul the devil to be the best blues guitarist on earth,” says Donna Trinkoff, Artistic producer of Amas Musical Theatre. “With a beautiful blues-infused score, Call Me from the Grave explores the test of Robert’s faith between his love of family and fame.”

Call Me From the Grave is directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, with music direction by Paul Byssainthe, Jr. The stage manager is Kai Stanton. The assistant stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil. Castitng by Koppel Casting.

Biographies

Charlie Romano (Music & Lyrics) is a Latin-American composer with roots in México and Panamá. He is the winner of the 2024 Pipeline Arts Foundation Grant, the ASCAP Foundation Harold Arlen Musical Theater Award, and the Eric H. Weinberger Award; a Jonathan Larson Grant and Marvin Hamlisch Award Finalist; and was hand picked by Stephen Schwartz for the 2023 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop. In addition to Call Me from the Grave (2023 ASCAP Workshop, 2021 O'Neill Finalist), his shows in active development include Onward & Upward (Amas Musical Theatre Lab), written with his frequent collaborator, Will Wegner and TITA (BMI Librettists Workshop). Charlie is a proud member of ASCAP, the Dramatists Guild, the advanced BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, and the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab. Visit charlieromano.com for more information.

Harold Hodge, Jr. (Book) is a New-York based writer and director. Harold received his Bachelors Degree in Directing from the Pace School of Performing Arts at Pace University. Apart from his work on Call Me From the Grave (Pipeline Grant Foundation winner, ASCAP Workshop selection, Stanley Drama Award), he is most known for his play Fancy Maids, that has had several productions in New York City, multiple accolades (including Outstanding Play and Best Performance Awards), and was published by Stage Rights in 2021. He is also making waves with him film Petty In Pink (Writer/Director) with content that has garnered over 30 million views across social media platforms. He is currently seeking publication for his debut novel.

Tiffany Nichole Greene (Director) is a Freelance Director and Resident Director of Hamilton, an American Musical. She is also a leader, creator, and aggressive explorer of the human condition as it relates to relationships and the injustices of this world. She holds an MFA in Acting from Brown University/Trinity Rep, where her hunger for a deeper involvement in story-building began. While in graduate school, Tiffany began to cultivate the skills of a great director. She became a mad scientist in her pursuit of opportunities to observe, investigate, explore, and experiment with her newly defined artistry. Tiffany is a NYTimes Pick, Lincoln Center Directors Lab Alum, Soho Rep Directors Lab Alum, two-time Drama League Finalist, and a proud member of SDC. While Tiffany works on a great variety of genres in theatres across the nation, she is particularly dedicated to the continued development of new works and the play development process.

Paul Byssainthe, Jr. (Music Direction) is an accomplished, award-winning organist, pianist, music director, and conductor. He recently served as Associate Music Director for the NY City Center Gala Production of Ragtime, having previously completed a successful run as Music Director and Conductor for the Broadway revival of The WIZ. Paul additionally served as Associate Music Director for the premiere of Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, as Associate Music Director/Conductor for the world premiere of American Prophet at Arena Stage, and as Conductor for the world premiere of Grace at Ford’s Theatre in DC. For his work on American Prophet, he received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Music Direction. Paul is currently pursuing the Doctor of Musical Arts Degree in Organ Performance at Peabody, where he holds the Dean’s Fellowship.

