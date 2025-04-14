Hot Tickets of the Week: OH, MARY!, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting April 14, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Oh, Mary!

The original cast of Oh, Mary!, including the show's creator Cole Escola, is back on Broadway. Escola plays a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. They are joined by Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht.

Read More: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with Hannah Solow

Real Women Have Curves

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Read More: Photos & Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Performances on Broadway

Smash

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

Read More: Inside Opening Night of SMASH on Broadway

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Read More: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Takes First Broadway Bows

Heathers

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…