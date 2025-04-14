Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Sabrina Carpenter With 'Fees, Fees, Fees'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Randy Rainbow has released a parody of “Please, Please, Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, titled "Fees, Fees, Fees." The new music video takes on Trump's tariffs, his latest move that has dominated the news cycle.

"Taxes are one thing, a trade war's another. Quit tanking the economy, motherf*cker," Rainbow sings in the video, putting a political twist on Carpenter's viral lyrics. The original Grammy-nominated track was also written by Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff.

The new parody vide0 – which follows last month's Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" – was also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.