Danny Dyer is Working on a Play About His Friendship With Harold Pinter

Danny Dyer is developing an idea for a new play about his close relationship with playwright Harold Pinter. The actor told Deadline that the idea is in its early stages and he's still working on putting together the team.

Dyer became friends with Pinter when he auditioned for his play, Celebration, at the start of his career. He went on to appear in two Pinter plays, and in 2020, he presented a Sky doc about their friendship, titled Danny Dyer on Pinter.

The Working Title for the play is "When Harry Met Danny." Dyer is still deciding if he would be interesting in playing himself in the piece, or Pinter, who died in 2008.

“I really like it and am excited about it,” Dyer said. “I’d love to explore it more. I’m grateful for the years I spent with Harold and he was a real mentor to me.”

Danny Dyer is an English actor and presenter. Dyer's breakthrough role was as Moff in Human Traffic (1999), with other notable roles Billy the Limpet in Mean Machine (2001) and as Tommy Johnson in The Football Factory (2004).

In 2013, Dyer joined the cast of the BBC soap opera EastEnders, in the role of Mick Carter, and remained in the series until 2022. He won the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards in 2015, 2016, and 2019. From 2019 until 2022, he presented the BBC game show The Wall. Since 2024, he has starred in the television series Mr. Bigstuff and Rivals, earning a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Male Comedy Performance for the former.