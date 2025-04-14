Video: Ashley Graham Is Stepping Into Roxie's Heels in CHICAGO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"I have the time to put in for the rehearsals; I have the energy to be able to do it; and I feel really grateful that at this point in my career I'm able to be able to do something that feels completely different from my day job."

The time is right for supermodel, author, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, who soon will officially make her Broadway debut as “Roxie Hart” in Chicago.

"I really took some time to get to know [Roxie]. When I started writing in my journal about who I thought Roxie was, I realized that we have a lot more in common than I thought," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Michael Major. "She got told 'no' so many times in her career, and that's the same thing that happened to me. She used those 'no's' and turned them into 'yes's'."

Graham has helped redefine traditional beauty standards. One of the first models to grace a Vogue cover, the first ever curve model featured on Sports Illustrated Swim, and among the first group of curve models to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, Graham has been included as Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World”, Forbes’ coveted “30 Under 30” list, Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” GQ’s “International Female Model of the Year”, and inspired audiences with her TEDx talk viewed over 4.3 million times. Graham is also a sought after TV personality most recently hosting Roku’s “Side Hustlers” and HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”