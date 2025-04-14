Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Perform Title Number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday morning, the cast from the new musical Real Women Have Curves joined Good Morning America to perform the title song from the musical, which is now in preview performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The show officially opens on April 27. Watch the performance now!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new production. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film

The show features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.