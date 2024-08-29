Interview: Conversations with Creators - Aaron Gordon Alexander

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“I used to identify as a dancer and choreographer, now I identify as a creative,” says Aaron Gordon Alexander. “I’ve done a lot of different things, and I think when you combine all of those creative mediums together, that’s when you create the most magic.” Alexander is a singer with The Four Seasons, currently touring with the world-famous frontman, Frankie Valli. Before that, he was an original cast member of the LA and Chicago companies of the hit musical Hamilton, having had both the opportunity to swing the show, and to play Samuel Seabury full-time. Other notable credits include Prom (Netflix), Soundtrack (Netflix/Hulu), Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), and the Lindsey Stirling music video for “Master of Tides.” In his free time, Alexander DJ’s and produces music under the name Qurly Cue. He has produced and mixed music for Seattle PrideFest, Purple Lemonade, and is currently working on music and choreography for the Seattle Art Museum.

How did you originally enter the world of dance?

I grew up doing competitive gymnastics for several years until I started getting scared of what I was learning. When I got to the point where my coach told me that, had he not caught me midair, that I would have broken my neck, I figured, this is a bit more than I bargained for. I got to a relatively high level for my age, but I stopped doing gymnastics, which had been a very full-time extracurricular activity. I was nine years old in the gym doing 10 to 12 hours a week and I was used to being very physically active . I kept playing around with other sports and activities, and then I eventually landed on dance. I was super inspired by music videos on MTV and I was always imitating the dance moves, and parents tried putting me in dance class. I remember, I was 11 or 12 at the time, and I didn't want to go to a dance studio in the suburbs where I lived, because I didn't want to feel like people were laughing at me. At the time, it wasn’t as common for boys to dance, and I was self-conscious about being the only boy in class.

To get around that, my parents brought me downtown to Seattle to take an adult hip-hop class, and that was where I found my home. I was a little kid dancing in the class . Eventually I joined an adult Hip-Hop crew, where I was the token little kid. That was where I performed for the first time, and when I had a lot of firsts .

How would you describe yourself as a dancer now?

Back then, I had a lot of raw energy and desire to try anything. Now, I think I'm a little bit more calculated in my point of view as a dancer and as an artist. I'm much more grounded in my voice as an artist, but I am ready and willing to try any new style of dance because I love variety and blending styles. I'm always excited to learn new things, but now I have my own lens of personal stylistic voice.

Was there a certain point when you realized this is something you’ll be pursuing long term and as an adult?

I was in a hip hop crew for two years. After quitting, I tried other extracurricular activities, all of which were centered around performing. I did community theater and drama and choir in school, and I started exploring a lot of other performing avenues. Late in high school, I got back into dance. I began taking drop-in classes in many styles of dance. Dance became my full time focus again, but even at that point I didn’t necessarily view it as something I wanted to do full time.

I realized that dance was something I wanted to pursue as a career after I went for a while without it. I went to college for Arts and Business in Waterloo, Canada, a city just outside of Toronto. I was completely cut off from dance, and I missed it so much. I ended up leaving University of Waterloo and returning home to Seattle, eventually transferring to University of Washington. I dove back into dance more seriously than I ever had after realizing how much it contributed to my life and my meaning as a human being. I began teaching at Westlake Dance Center while going to college, which gave me the ability to take class freely. I took class religiously, including ballet, and eventually started a dance company, which allowed me to develop my voice as a choreographer in a safe space. My experience as a teacher and choreographer at Westlake Dance Center gave me the confidence and courage to decide that I wanted to pursue the performing arts, specifically dance and choreography professionally.

How did your Broadway debut in Hamilton occur and what was your experience of your Broadway debut like?

I remember I was in a rehearsal for a gig I had, one of the few gigs I had at the time. Everybody in the gig told me they had received an appointment to audition for Hamilton, and I hadn’t. I had heard about the musical, which was supposedly hip hop-esque dancing and music in a musical form. So I thought to myself, I’m kind of great for something like this. Based on my background, I realized I should go in for this. So, I emailed my agent, and they got me an appointment. The day before the audition, I had something traumatic happen and ended up in the ER. I came to the audition having a breakdown right before because I processing the trauma of the day prior. I was really pushing through to be at this audition because I knew it was something I should try out for. We learned a dance to “My Shot” and “The Room Where it Happens”, and I was kept for both rounds of auditions. I sang for the choreographer and associate choreographer. A couple weeks later, I was invited to a final callback in New York for the Chicago company of Hamilton. So I showed up, feeling really sick to my stomach before that callback. We repeated the same dance combinations and learned a couple new sections and came back to sing and they had given me a couple sides. I didn’t hear anything for a bit and then, on my birthday in LA, I found out that I booked Hamilton in Chicago as a swing. The opportunity started a new era of my career. Being a part of an original cast and swinging a show as an original cast member is a very humbling experience, and everything I thought I knew, I didn’t.

How did being in the Hamilton cast for so many years influence you as a creator?

I began to have the ability and sense of the bigger picture and how I fit into it. Having a dance company in Seattle which honed my ability to see formations from a bird’s eye view, rather than as a dancer within the formation, also gave me a sense of the big picture. Hamilton really affirmed both abilities. In another sense of the bigger picture, Hamilton taught me that there are so many layers to what goes on in a show. There are performers, dance captains, choreographers, associate choreographers, the music director, the director, the lighting, and then the production and the producers. There are many layers of what a decision goes through. Hamilton made me realize there’s power in understanding that there’s a lot going on in a show you don’t know about. It’s very easy to hold them to a strict standard and blame them if anything goes wrong, but that’s also a short-sighted outlook, because your superiors have people they’re answering to, who have people they’re answering to. I think that’s a life lesson. We all know how we want things to go in life, or in a job or any given situation, but that’s very rarely what actually happens, because there are always barriers and restrictions that come in any job.

What was being a swing like?

Being a swing in a show like Hamilton gave me the ability to see the bigger picture of what the stage is supposed to look like, especially when you’re learning six different tracks in the same show, sometimes in the same number. Looking at any given moment of the number, it’s understanding the visual that the choreographer is aiming to put together. The visual can really help you fit yourself into any particular track. I think everybody swings differently, some people swing in a linear way, looking at which wing they need to be in line with for each number. I found the most helpful way to learn my tracking was to look at the formation and then tell myself, okay, you’re the point of this diagonal or triangle. The show and formations can look different every day depending on who’s on stage, so it’s important to know where you are in that shape rather than what number you’re on, because the number you’re on might not actually be a number you need to be in on a certain day.

Being a swing in particular can oftentimes feel like you’re a doormat, because people will blame you for problems that really aren’t your fault. That happens a lot of times with covers and swings. Being a swing made me never want to treat other people that way and made me recognize everybody above me also answers to people above them, everyone has their hands tied in certain ways. The best thing you can do is be gracious and have patience.

How has your perspective since being a swing dancer in a production carried with you into the world outside of dance?

Yeah, it's definitely something I try to keep with me, because at the end of the day, you can get mad about what was supposed to happen on a job or in life, right? But at the end of the day, if you get mad about it, that typically only comes back to bite you. It’s better to have patience and to be as flexible as you can. If you look at the bigger picture, you’ll notice there are so many moving parts to whatever you’re involved in, that whatever inconveniences or difficulties you’re dealing with will more than likely not be noticeable. I think always looking at things with a bird’s eye view is an important perspective.

What does your choreographic processes look like in a rehearsal space? Where does your inspiration typically come from, or is it project dependent?

If I'm creating just for the fun of it or doing a passion project, the music spawns everything. The music inspires the genre of dance, the style of dance, and inspires the wardrobe and lighting. The music inspires any form of storyline or theme that I might come up with. Truly everything is inspired by the music, which also explains why I do music production and and DJing. Music is such a huge part of my life. Music and dance are inextricably linked. If there's a moment in a song that gives me chills, I want to try and evoke that through dance and something on the stage or on camera. I want to try and capture that because I want people to know what that feels like. I want to evoke the feeling for other people when they're watching what I create.

I like to have phrases of choreography in my head before I show up in a rehearsal. I also really love to experiment and workshop choreography on the dancers that I'm with. I love to have a full cast with me, because I think my best work is when I'm able to create with everybody. I love being able to create pictures with people. I view rehearsal as part of the creative process, but also an excuse to play with the artists in the room to see how they move, and how that inspires my choreography. I like to show up prepared with phrases, but I 100% like to be flexible and open to any shifts that happen. I think my best work is created with dancers I have in mind, because it’s much easier to create something that complements the dancers I have, rather than try and force a vision on the dancers. If you know you have a group of people who can do anything, then you can come in the space with most of the piece choreographed. Oftentimes, if you’re hired to do certain gigs that require working with different people, it is so beneficial to have flexibility.

Can you talk about your passion in music and DJing you pursue?

I've always been into music. I just lacked the technical prowess until the pandemic, and when the pandemic happened, I took music production classes from Berkeley online, and developed the tools to actualize all of the musical ideas in my head. It's so fulfilling to not have to translate your ideas to other people, but rather to execute the idea by making a mix of a song or creating original music. If I want to create an original song because I have a dance idea, I can do it myself, or at the bare minimum make a scratch track. And then, if I want, I can send it to somebody else who can take it even farther.

How has music shaped your identity?

Music is part of my creative identity. Choreography and dance always stem from music and it’s always been a way to visualize the feelings that I feel when I hear a really powerful song. Oftentimes I create music with dance in mind. I understand when a song makes you want to dance, and there’s nothing more powerful. Having a choreography and dance background allows me to create music people want to dance to. Adding DJing to my career and skillset feels like another way to perform my musical ideas. When I’m making mashups and mixing songs for a dance piece, it’s another way to perform share my ideas as a DJ in a live venue and express my musical ideas.

How do you deal with new and uncomfortable environments?

I enjoy life the most when I’m in an uncomfortable position. It forces me to prepare and rise to the occasion. Any form of stress or anxiety I may feel leading up to a new experience is more than often offset by the immense gratitude, pride, and rush I feel after I do something new for the first time. Choreographing a new piece is that way too, because every time you set a new piece, you work with new dancers in a new environment. I always feel so prod when I’ve put the piece onstage knowing that I did everything I could. I feel that way DJing as well, because you don’t know what the crowd, venue, or technical setup will be like. All those factors you can prepare for as much as possible, but at the end of the day when you show up, you have to make the most of the environment. It’s a similar feeling to when I’m done playing a set. If I adapted to my environment and prepared as much as I could, I feel proud of myself and enjoy the reward and high of doing something new.

What are you most excited for?

I just moved back to Seattle after over 11 years. I’m returning to the city I grew up in with all these other skill sets and desires, with a much broader sense of who I am and what I want to do. I want to create experiences for people that expand beyond one art form, involving dance, music, choreography, and fashion. I want to curate events using the creative outlets I have. I’m coming out with a lot more original music, there’ll be more DJing, and a lot more music creation for the purpose of live shows. Whether or not that’s dance shows, fashion shows, or live events, parties, I’m excited to apply all my creative abilities to curate events and experiences for other people. I’m excited to put all my skills and passions together.

Photo Credit: Headshot, Photo 1: Megan Allen, Photo 2: Flavio Santanna, Photo 3: Josh Lehrer, Photo 4: Joe Moore

Comments