ANNIE to be Presented at Milton Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances begin on December 5, 2024.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
The Milton Theatre will present the beloved classic, Annie: The Musical. This enchanting show promises to warm hearts and spread joy, making it the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Join little orphan Annie as she embarks on a journey filled with hope and adventure in 1930s New York City. With timeless songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life," audiences of all ages will find themselves singing along and believing in the magic of hope.

Adding to the excitement, this production of Annie features a talented cast from all over the country, bringing a vibrant blend of experience and energy to the Milton Theatre stage. Enhancing the magic, a stunning set-built in Philadelphia and specially designed for this show-will transform the theatre into a dazzling 1930s wonderland, offering audiences an immersive theatrical experience like no other.

Performance Schedule:

  • Thursday, December 5, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Friday, December 6, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Saturday, December 7, 2024 - 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

  • Sunday, December 8, 2024 - 2:00 PM

  • Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Thursday, December 12, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Friday, December 13, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Saturday, December 14, 2024 - 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

  • Sunday, December 15, 2024 - 2:00 PM

  • Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Thursday, December 19, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Friday, December 20, 2024 - 7:30 PM

  • Saturday, December 21, 2024 - 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

  • Sunday, December 22, 2024 - 2:00 PM




